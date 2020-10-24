Praise for Trump
Liberal logic and short term memory loss. All the far left Progressives are up in arms over the supreme court appointee because she is Catholic. Ms. Harris leading the charge to save their holy grail of Roe vs Wade.
There were mutterings about John Kennedy because he was Catholic, so was Bobby Kennedy and Ted Kennedy all served their country and two gave their lives in the service of the country so being Catholic was not a problem.
Now you might say that was O.K. because they were Democrats not Republicans. If you look at JFK closely, his policies etc. today he would be a Republican because the Democrat party has moved so far left JFK was not a socialist at all.
If Ms. Harris Mr. Biden and their crowd are so enamored with Socialism then why not move to a Socialist country and leave our Republic alone. We soon have a choice, sky high taxes, fewer freedoms, citizenship for illegals, a train wreck called the Green New Deal, if that is what you want vote Socialist Biden.
He will be thrown under the bus soon after election and it will be President Harris and Vice President Pelosi, then stand by. Even if you don’t like Donald Trumps personality you must look at what has been accomplished in the last four years.
Of course you won’t find it in the main stream media. If the Corona virus did not appear we would have one of the most going economy around. Middle East peace treaties and a President that does not apologize for America but is proud, America first.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
Chapman will be missed
I was Phyllis Diller’s personal manager for over 30 years.
I was very saddened to read about Ingrid Chapman’s passing.
Miss Diller had many personal assistants during her career but Ingrid Chapman stood out as probably one of the finest.
Not only was she proficient at her job, respectful and an absolute pleasure to work with she also represented a tremendous work ethic which is sadly missing today.
Her expertise in communicating with many of the media requests and ongoing logistics, regarding Miss Diller’s touring, Ingrid made all members of the team’s job much easier.
She was committed to completing a request or a task no matter how much time or effort is required.
She traveled with Miss Diller on the road and supervised Ms. Diller staff.
She will be sorely missed as she exemplified compassion, decency, prowess and classy flair of presence.
Indeed, those who met and knew her had their lives enriched.
Milt Suchin
Sherman Oaks
62 million executed
Culpability is defined as a responsibility. One definitive example reads: “responsibility for a fault or wrong; blame.”
At WW II’s close, world opinion held the German people as sharing blame for the horror of death camps and murder of over 7M humans. By association they were enablers.
The United States has executed nearly 62 million human beings through fetal abortion. Some argue, but they are a fetus and not a real person. Logic says a whale’s fetus will become a whale, nothing else. So it follows that a human fetus is human, nothing else.
As we vote we become an enabler for candidates as since they can influence local or national policy. Abortion is both a platform and a policy supported by political candidates and their constituency.
Their enablers. It holds equally as true for enforcing Congressional immigration law, military strikes on despots or selecting Jerusalem as the home of our Israeli Embassy. Voters were enablers sharing responsibility in all actions.
Condemnation is a task belonging solely to the creator of life itself, God.
But there is no litigation, no jury, no supreme court, no legal precedent, prosecutor and defense are the same, ourselves. We must account for our deeds.
Execution of 62 million is perhaps the greatest crime against humanity in world history. Difference between fetus and adult is only age. Would we wish association with a Crime Against Humanity or affairs of state to maintain its security?
John Haire
Lancaster
