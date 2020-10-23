Vote no
Please vote no on measure LC/AV. With record breaking unemployment, food banks giving out amounts of food never seen before and a lot of businesses either closed or operating at 25% of customers. Do people really need a sales tax hike? I think not. Thank goodness the state law caps the sales tax at 10.25%, otherwise I’m sure our elected officials would try to get 11%, 12% or even 15% for a sales tax.
Sure the new Measure keeps money stats local. That sounds good. How about our local elected officials asking the state for a bigger cut of the tax pie? How about trying to cut spending and use that money locally? How about asking the state for an increased tax percentage from booze and cigarettes? How about luring more businesses into Lancaster and Palmdale because then if people go to these places, guess what, we’ll see increased money from sales taxes. Please vote no on Measure LC and AV.
Brian Siciliano
Lancaster
‘Dump Trump’
Two weeks before “the most important election in our lifetime,” here’s a letter I’ve wanted to send the past two years.
I call the upper left corner of Antelope Valley Press front page the Dump Trump box. It leads to Second Front, a Dump Trump AP article. Editorial on Opinion page? Dump Trump with adjectives from a novel, ‘horrific, horrendous, disgusting, frightening, tyrannical,’ and New York Times, Washington Post quotes. We can find those and other bias media online. Why not share various views, encouraging readers to choose? Instead it’s scare, in itself scary.
I am reality-based but like fiction. In my fantasy world, voters understand they aren’t voting for a person. In an imperfect nation we have freedom to support what a candidate represents, beyond labels. This year the choice is clear: Traditional American values vs. ‘fundamental change,’ tear down, build up an alternative nation.
You don’t have to like Trump to support a center-right agenda. You have to dislike America to support leftist extremists, a Harris/Squad ticket. Clearly Biden isn’t up for four or eight years. Vote freely, wisely, please.
Alice Berryman Cornell
Lancaster
Hating those programs
What insults my intelligence the most about many (not all) of today’s political “Conservatives” is how many of them (especially the Republicans in the US Congress) try to hide the fact from the public that they are what I refer to as “Survival-of-the-Fittest” Social Darwinists who would love to abolish (not just cut) every single federal government social program that helps the poor, the near-poor, the lower-classes, and the middle classes — especially Social Security which is the one that they hate the most. This needs to be exposed.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
‘A proud place to call home’
I cannot emphasize strongly enough the importance of the passage of measures AV and LC for our local cities. Of course, nobody wants a tax increase, and we all point to “fat in the budget.” That is understandable but is a bit deceptive. Many positions and activities are mandated by law or necessity. Do we really want to defund police, parks, roadway repair and valuable partnerships the cities have built with non-profit partners including programs supporting youth sports, veterans and those devoted to new mental health programs? That is likely — even inevitable if these measures are not passed. That may sound alarmist but is the painful truth.
The increased funds from these two local measures, AV and LC, will remain entirely in both Lancaster and Palmdale. It is virtually certain that LA County will make many attempts to raise the same amount and at least 90% of your money will be sent elsewhere. That is also a painful truth. These measures prevent that.
Local funds are necessary to fund road repair and widening, maintenance and improvement of health and public safety programs. Potholes need to be filled and reduce the irritating narrowing of many roads from two lanes to one and back again. We need to maintain and expand softball fields, basketball courts, public pools, picnic, and playgrounds. These are quality of life issues.
Capital improvement money that some cite as being in the local budgets are largely Federal, State and County funded infrastructure projects such as Route 14 on/off ramps and Pearblossom highway completion. To include them as examples of local budget is a lack of understanding of government funding and is misleading.
We need to firmly grasp our future and always improve our cities to progressively make Palmdale “A Proud Place To Call Home.”
John Manning
Palmdale
No more taxes
I refuse to vote for any tax increase as long as the two cities have no discipline in their spending.
A few examples: No Bid contracts for services, projects that has no benefit to the public such as the beautification of Ave. S, Fixed wing plane contract for political crony of Mayor Paris, regular raises to their exorbitant salaries, roundabouts which are more dangerous than signals.
I use the roundabout at 50th East and can’t count the times while inside I have had to make emergency braking or swerves to avoid a collision with someone entering to fast or changing lanes to get to their exits. We need disciplined spending by elected officials not more taxes. No more taxes.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
