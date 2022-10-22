True or fake?
A significant number of political things have occurred during the past few months. Your job is to determine which events took place and which are fake news. Here we go.
The Democrats in the Senate wrote a bill to make it easier for the Electoral College to determine which states had free and fair elections and which candidate would receive those electoral votes. Some Republicans actually joined in to support it, including Mitch McConnell. Donald Trump was furious and declared Mitch must have a “death wish.”
It seems that Trump still has refused to turn over all the classified documents that he illegally took to Mar-a-Lago. His close aides believe he has now hidden them in the Trump Tower in New York or his golf course in New Jersey. Trump continues to tell everyone that the documents “are mine.”
Nearly everyone who worked in the White House has told writers that Trump went berserk when anyone seemed to be criticizing his intelligence or masculinity. Trump hated it when people said he watched too much TV, because that seemed to say he lacked intelligence, and he really blew a gasket when Stormy Daniels, who had a one night stand with him, told reporters that he was small in certain places, suggesting he was not truly masculine.
Oh yes, all these events took place.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Short term gain, long-term pain
The all-volunteer US Armed Forces has functioned well beyond expectations, but I believe is in danger because of the Biden Administrations concern about wokeness.
The AF Academy, where future AF leaders train, employs a civilian diversity officer who among other pronouncements directed cadets to use “parents” instead of “Mom and Dad” so cadets will not have hurt feelings.
The one-time AF moto “Our mission is to fly and fight and don’t you forget it” needs to be what the academy teaches. If you need to hear parents when referring to mom and dad, you are not officer or NCO quality in the first place.
Election of Judges can have a profound good or adverse impact on the community and yet we seldom know anything about the judges we are asked to elect.
There is little information available on how a candidate judge will rule on the bench as they do not campaign like candidates for other offices.
Candidates for other elected positions campaign so we get flyers, TV, and radio ads but nothing for a judge. Who even knows where office 60 is located?
President Biden announced he is going to withdraw 10 to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). This action is like a consumer who uses credit cards to cover everyday expenses rather than fix a spending flaw. Short term political gain for long term consumer pain.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Seeing through the haze
I don’t care about Gov. Nuisance, the hair gel politico nor the majority of this state.
I installed solar panels for one economic reason, to reap the benefits of no electricity bill each month while I also build an annual credit payment.
My purchase of solar was no pain as interest rates were near zero percent. Plus with electricity rates surging each year at 10% and more in the future, i’m now sitting in the clover.
As for water, the break in high summer temperatures and water rationing has allowed my lawn and wife’s rose garden to survive while the city leaders approve more large housing developments.
Anybody have a nose for bribery locally and at the state level where they reject desalination projects in the name of local sea life within a 5 mile radius of the excess brine outfalls.
Hell, the ocean covers 70% of the earth’s surface, so some infinitesimal outflows are negligible. The same goes for nuclear energy that they are trashing too along with natural gas that is very clean and could be better with technology advances.
But do you think the idiots in Sacramento can see through the haze from the weed they smoke? No, they are more concerned with why the illegal growers are killing the legal pot shops.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Time for change
So, the Biden Administration, will not publically declare a “crisis” at our former southern border, despite over 5 million illegals who have crossed it since day one of his very failed presidency, including more than 1.4 million “got-a-ways,” and nearly 25K who have drowned, been killed by smugglers, etc., is, in fact, declaring a crisis within the DOD, by asking for “volunteers” to go south, to “baby sit” and do everything for the illegals, except actually spoon feeding them. At up to 60 days at a time.
Now our DOD does suck, badly, as evidence appears almost daily, of failures in the middle east, and wholesale raids on folks who decry the Biden stupidity on every issue — oh, we do, and it will be soon, have to defend ourselves from Russia, China and N. Korea — and, since the idiot will go ahead and fire 25,000 already in the military, and mostly trained, due to his illegal vax mandates, just who will do the work of those who go?
Idea! Send the soon to be hired IRS agents. Oops. Won’t happen. Makes sense. Time for a change. Today.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
It starts at home
I remember a discussion i had with members of the CSUN MECHA club in 1992 the clubs focus was on the history of mistreatment of Latinos in America.
The whiplash i got when i told them Latinos are also racist and mistreat one another. Todays Nury Martinez and members of the L.A City Council incident is a classic example.
I also remember during one meeting in the tolerance club i started at Highland H.S in 1992 where I asked are Latinos racist? many Latino students said no, really!
I told them about the history of when Cortez entered Mexico and the start of injustices and mistreatment of the Indigenous peoples by the Spanish conquistadors. How does one conquer a nation with roughly 300 Spanish soldiers vs. over an estimated 200,000 natives.
Easy the Spanish pitted the Indigenous nations against one another in a bitter war and once victory was accomplished the Spanish replaced the indigenous culture with European customs, culture, language and religion.
Hatred and racist attitudes towards Indigenous peoples in Mexico by Mexicans is still practiced...does Chiapas ring a bell?
Mexican Indigenous peoples in Mexico are still considered subhuman. In todays American Latino communities racist attitudes towards each other still exist.
Hate comes in all colors and religions. How we treat one another says a lot about our upbringing..children are not born racist, it all starts in the home.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
A prediction
Our sun is always in a warming or cooling cycle and that is the major cause of the earth warming or cooling.
Our sun will peak in the year 2025 and then will start down, the earth’s temperature will do the same.
We then will probably congratulate ourselves for going broke by eliminating some co2 in our atmosphere. Good luck.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
A terrific example
From Palmdale, the rail needs to be laid to Burbank, along the 14 freeway route.
It will carry a quiet fast train from Palmdale to Acton. Then it will start slowly, past Acton, no tunneling, then it will pick up speed past Acton.
The riders will see all the towns to Burbank. Fast trains are quiet. There are immense benefits to above-ground rail.
It will be years before many trains travel this route. Richard Branson has been running a railway for years; ask for his opinion.
Palmdale to Burbank is easy pickings.
An terrific example of a freeway with trains and cars can be seen on the 210 freeway through Pasadena.
Chris Roe
Palmdale
Is Lancaster next?
I’m curious if attorney Kevin Shenkman is going to send a letter to the City of Lancaster anytime soon?
Hasn’t he previously sent letters to the City of Palmdale, the AV College District, the AVUHSD and the Lancaster School District.
Now it’s the Palmdale School District. Shouldn’t the City of Lancaster be next on his list?
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.