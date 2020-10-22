Control
Biden claims once elected he will only raise taxes on the rich. I could see it now all those rich and famous athletics, movie stars, billionaire business owners who support him must be thrilled in spreading their wealth. So should Trump win will those just mentioned leave America and take their money with them and place their assets in the bank of China.
Biden after over 47 years in Washington is said to be worth millions and owns a few homes so that must make him rich also, where did all that money come from? Will Biden’s millionaire son and family be included in taxing the rich? Money made though Biden’s past VP position and influence under Obama.
Let me see ... the Chinese Communist Party of China not only owns and controls the NBA but many other businesses in America so should Biden win in November looks like China will have direct influence in the White House for the so called ... better good, of who I wonder.
Meanwhile I have been blocked by Face Book but never stopped or silenced. As I mentioned before the lefts first attack will be the First Amendment just like in socialist communist controlled countries, who controls the media/press controls its people though propaganda. What ever happened to Section 230?
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Get with it
This writing is prompted by the AV Press article, “Alcohol Permit for Circle K is Denied,” published on the front page of the Thursday, October 15, 2020 issue.
Within this article our Mayor, Mr. Parris, requested that this site have a public wanted Hydrogen Fuel dispensing pump included as part of its construction.
Today, there are more than 8,000 registered owners of HFC powered vehicles in the state of California. This a growing community with the California mandate that NO internal combustion powered vehicle is to be sold in the state of California after 2035. With three automobile manufactures currently offering HFC powered autos, Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai, and eight additional auto manufactures in the design and testing process of their HFC powered offerings, inclusive of General Motors, and Ford, I believe it is a very smart move to begin accommodating HFC powered vehicle owners.
The AV Press published articles on the establishment of a Hydrogen Fuel generation plant in the Lancaster area by 2022, and Mr. Parris establishing a “Hydrogen Society”, thus a Hydrogen fuel station is a natural progression.
I am associated with the national Fuel Cell Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), headquartered in Washington, D.C. In order effectively significantly improve our damaging Climate Change unwanted environment, we need to drastically remove the usage of fossil fuels.
Producing electricity by re-newable’s, such as solar and wind, are not enough, thus, with the addition of using HFC technologies, we need to transform our current fossil fuel usage society to a Hydrogen Economy. There are greater than 30 USA companies that produce HFC technology products. They are all FCHEA members. Europe and Asia are way ahead of the USA in the transformation from a fossil economy to a Hydrogen Fuel economic society.
So America, lets get with it.
Gordon Jefferson
Lancaster
Treasure trove
A treasure trove of Hunter Biden’s emails suggest he was using his influence as Joe Biden’s son to earn obscene amounts of money from corrupt Ukranian businessmen, Russian oligarchs, and individuals linked to the Chinese Communist Party.
These Tony Soprano style “No work, No Show” jobs netted him millions of dollars, and all this to a no-experience deadbeat who was thrown out of the US Navy for drug use. There is also mounting evidence that Joe Biden lied to the American public when he said he had no knowledge about Hunter’s business dealings — even while Joe was the Obama administration’s front man for Ukraine and China.
How do I know this information, which was published by the New York Post, is true? Well, Twitter and Facebook immediately suppressed the story, then made the lamest of excuses as to why, then finally acknowledged there was an error in their “vetting” procedures.
If you want further evidence the story is true, just recently the Mainstream Media was saying the Hunter Biden story was a “nothing burger” then, when the NY Post story broke, they ignored it completely, and now they are using their typical “unverified” “hacked material” “unsourced” excuses along with the old Democrat default — attack the messenger. Had this been a scandal involving a Trump family member, Nancy Pelosi would be drooling all over her “early bird” special thinking about ways to impeach Trump again. As a five decade long career politician from the Washington Swamp, Joe Biden has become wealthy beyond his dreams. He certainly has come a long way since he was just a “scrappy” kid from Scanton.
Perhaps, now, we are all getting an insight into how he accumulated all that wealth. There is an old saying about families, “The fruit never falls far from the tree.”
Bill Heard
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.