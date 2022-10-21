Still waiting
Loved watching the hypocrite liberal democrats on the LA city council trying to unsay what they said behind closed doors.
CNN says voters are more concerned about the price of french fries than the January 6 committee hearing.
So these 2 words mean a lot to Obiden “Made in America” except made in America oil. Still waiting for that inflation reduction act to start working.
Still waiting for the erafutable evidence from Shiftless. Still waiting for Chuckles to fix the invasion on our southern border. Still waiting for Obiden to tell a true story.
So the liberal progressive left-wing democrats forgot James Carville warning of “its the economy stupid”. I feel they may find out it is the economy stupid.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
We need a solution
I just read about Gov. Newsom’s SB 1046, doing away with produce bags. When they outlawed Grocery bags, and we were required to bring our own, the stores still sell bags if a shopper needs one.
Are we supposed to bring our own bags for produce too? I see big semi trucks on the highways with everything on their flat bed wrapped in plastic.
Just what do they do with all that plastic after unloading their truck? I have actually seen on TV truckloads of plastic being dumped in landfills because after we all separated our plastic, they had nowhere to take it and no one wanted it.
It’s high time the Government figured out how to use all this plastic before we’re required to carry everything in our hands to satisfy our Governor.
When will they require us to take a dish to the deli in grocery stores if we want some potato salad? Everything in the stores today is wrapped in plastic. We need a solution.
Nickie Clawson
Lancaster
Underneath the idealism
It has been a little over two weeks since Palmdale launched Energy for Palmdale’s Independent Choice (EPIC).
At first glance, this program is a simple, locally organized and funded plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
However, upon close inspection, many questions come up.
According to the City of Palmdale’s official website, “EPIC will purchase power on behalf of customers while SCE continues to deliver power to homes and businesses through its power lines.”
All Palmdale residents were automatically enrolled in this program on the first of this month, and while we can opt out, why would we? EPIC acts as a third party and the cost difference and functionality seems to have little difference.
As stated by the AV Press, “The rates approved by the Council are for the energy itself; customers will see an additional charge for SCE’s distribution on their utility bills.”
This begs the question: what percentage of our money goes to the city administration and will any revenue go to the community?
Underneath the idealism, this program seems like a taxation program that is meant to reduce energy organization by individuals.
There is no information on the comparative rates and benefits between EPIC and SCE.
Although this program claims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, no statistics depicting our progress or how this works are available.
Concerns also arise when we consider the economic state of California and the impending winter.
Will this program be sustainable? This information needs to be disclosed and these questions addressed.
Lorelei Delgado
Palmdale
