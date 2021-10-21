The decline is underway
The decline of our great country is already well under way, and the family unit is being challenged from the top (unites of high command) and from the bottom (dictates to our children and grand children).
General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made a treacherous effort to circumvent the chain of command and act as though the US military answers to him. He’ll likely stay in his position and not be disciplined because he’s the president’s man.
And how about our intelligence and crime fighting institutions. With every passing week the role of the FBI in the “Russian Collusion’ becomes more obvious and disgusting. Christopher Wray, Director of the FBI, is leading the slow decay of one of our most cherished institutions.
It appears that our president is well on his way to senility, and there’s little comfort in the line of succession; VP Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Stay healthy Joe.
And on the bottom side we have our children being subjected to Critical Race Theory, in particular families of biracial children with one child pitted against another.
And, there are those who would abolish the bonds of mothers and fathers because they possess some form of racism in lowing their own children.
Yes, the family unit is under fire. But, it will survive because it is the foundation of civilization. And please accept my foundation; the love of God, family and country. God bless America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Both sides of your mouth
So, the left, liberal, folks are, as usual, sticking their socialistic noses into something most would never do, in real life: Our great military, and thousands of heroes.
According to some news reports, those military service members, who for whatever reason, refuse to be vaxed, will be forced out of their branch of service, given less than honorable discharges, be denied pensions they earned, many with their own blood, be denied medical care, and their military life insurance, all due to the shame of the folks who are forcing this, who demand total control over them, and, soon, you.
Yet, these same fools demand that a woman should control her body, when it comes to killing babies in the womb. You also let those who choose to be drug addicts, shoot up in broad daylight in every city — but — you’re fine with more than five million illegals none vetted, none tested for covid, none vaxed, being sent to many states to live, because you hate American and these criminals do have covid, are infecting others, yet — where is your demand that they be vaxed or fired? Stop talking out of both sides of your lying mouths and do what is right.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Living ‘free’
Talking to friends of all political stripes, I have discovered I am not the only one who has given up on trying to logically encourage the unvaccinated to do the right thing.
There is no rational argument one can present to convince these people of their folly. Facts are irrelevant. So, I have concluded, and everyone I have talked to concurs, let them die.
In the meantime, however, 600 vaccinated people, all of whom had preexisting conditions, have died from contracting a break through case of Covid.
So the unvaccinated continue to kill others because that is their “right”. So while waiting for them to infect each other, the unvaccinated should be quarantined.
The rest of us can go back to a normal, mask-less life, free of social distancing and free of fear that the person standing next to us is one of the unvaccinated idiots.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
Don’t forget
about fireworks
This is a reminder for AV residents to continue writing to the mayor(s) and sheriff(s) about illegal fireworks. If we forget about it until next summer, than they will too, and nothing will change.
The time to speak up is now, when meaningful change can be made before the summer. Let’s make this town the decent place to live that we deserve. Please keep making your voices heard, and tell everyone you know to do the same. Thank you.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
Chiefs Day
Anew holiday? Yes, you have a new holiday; to honor your leaders. This holiday is known as “President’s Day.”
You honor such leaders as Washington, Lincoln, also FDR and Obama. But we “Native Americans” have no holiday to honor our brave and wise leaders.
Why not a holiday known as Chief’s Day?
This holiday would fall on Sept. the 15th, yes, Sept. the 15th.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
