Intolerant liberals
Democrats and left leaning liberals advertise themselves as the “Tolerant Left” whenever comparing themselves to Republicans or right leaning conservatives. In just a few short years they have become the “Intolerant Left”.
A few examples are: a junior high school boy was accosted by two schoolgirls who stole his hat and spit in his face — his crime? He is a Trump supporter wearing a MAGA hat.
A middle school teacher berates and makes fun of a student in front of the whole class because he said he supports Trump. A well know actress has been severely criticized because she supports Trump. Senator Feinstein is being figuratively beat about the head and shoulders because after the Supreme Court hearing for Judge Barret she had the audacity to hug her longtime friend and republican counterpart, Senator Graham.
So, tell me how tolerant are the liberals? They say they are, but their actions say otherwise. Will it change if former VP Biden wins the Presidential election? I fear it will only get worse.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Votes, gas and homes
Got my official California voter guide maybe 10 days ago got my official California voter ballot 5 days ago mailed it 3 days ago and today I get my official California sample ballot. I guess this is the official way you vote in a liberal state, been getting them this way for at least the last 3 voting cycles. I’ve been voting absentee for at least 20 years because of my work then retirement. Just seems like a waste of mailing if you get the sample after you vote.
So the city fathers in Lancaster want to lower the speed limit on certain streets. Why don’t they just let the sheriff enforce the existing limits? I haven’t seen a car pulled over in the antelope valley for speeding in years.
Why is it that Palmdale has to vote by districts for their city council members but Lancaster still votes at large for their council members?
Never seen the valley this smokey in my 66 years of living here. But I guess that’s what you get for liberal progressive forest management.
I see that some of our California mayors don’t want new homes built with nasty old natural gas now. Average California home uses around $560 a year for cooking and heating with gas same home with electric for heating and cooking is approximately $1,160. They say it is because of climate change and particulates being released when cooking. But I read if you don’t have an exhaust fan both gas and electric cooking release the same amount of particulates.
And the effect on climate change is negligible.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Pence vs. Harris
After a ruckus Presidential debate. I thought Pence did alright. Then, I read “Pence shows he can be obnoxious too,” by one of my favorite columnist, in the AVP. Holy cow, I said. This calls for some research.
So, lets get started: According to Lara Bazelon, a law professor, who directs racial justice clinics at the University of San Francisco. The credentials of Senator Kamala” I’m talk “in here” Harris, as a social justice warrior, are a mirage.
For example: In 2015, a democratic party black caucus, ask her to support a bill that would; call for police body cameras, and investigate police involved-shootings. She declined. Now, lets check out, Mr. obnoxious, Mike Pence. According to Steven Nelson, of the New York Post. During the debate, Pence tried to point out the following: When Harris was the DA in San Francisco, African- Americans were 19 times more likely to be incarcerated for minor drug offences than Whites or Hispanics.
As Attorney general, she increased the incarceration rate of black men in California. As a Senator, she didn’t lift a finger to help the fist step act. In the wake of George Floyd’s death; when Senator Tim Scott, wanted to pass a police reform bill that would: Make lynching a federal crime, create a commission to study the conditions of black men, fund black police recruitment, wear body camera’s, restrict the choke-hold; keep data on police involved shootings and no-knock warrants. Senator Harris fillibustered against the bill.
Well. I guess that’s a wrap. Oh. One more thing. Which is more obnoxious? Pence, or a phony social justice warrior?
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
Thankful for distance learning
One of my students came down with COVID yesterday. Her whole family tested positive.
My heart goes out to her and her family, but I can’t help but think how different things would be if we were in the classroom right now.
I’d have spent last night sleeping in the garage, waiting for test results, praying that I hadn’t brought the virus home to my chronically ill wife. I’d lay there, staring at the roof of my car, knowing that my wife’s illness could worsen, knowing that she’s at a higher risk for death, knowing that, if she got sick, it would be because of me.
And I wouldn’t be the only one who wouldn’t have been able to sleep last night. It would be my students too. The ones who live with their elderly grandparents or whose dad has asthma or whose mom smokes. Not just in my classroom, but in all her other periods, all of whom spent more than an hour indoors with her, breathing the same air.
I know distance learning hasn’t been easy, but I’m thankful for it, especially today. Thank you, Antelope Valley Union High School District. On behalf of all of us who have someone high-risk at home.
James Tilton
Lancaster
Measure AV
As a change of pace from the discussions about the Presidential election, discussing a local issue might be of interest.
Palmdale has Measure AV on the ballot. Measure AV will increase the sales tax. The “Official Sample Ballot” from the County Registrar includes an analysis by the City Attorney and an argument in favor.
The analysis by the City Attorney gives the law and the numbers (we would be paying 10.25% sales tax), and notes that there would be a “Citizen’s Advisory Committee” to review and comment upon expenditures before the money is spent.
The argument lists twelve “local services” which the measure would “protect and improve.” There is nothing in the statement by the City Attorney that substantiates this claim, nor is there any such wording in the resolution itself (CITY COUNCIL, CITY OF PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, RESOLUTION NO. 2O2O-OB2). Further, the list of services is a dreamy smorgasbord of jobs the City should be doing already.
The word “improve” is dangerous. Everybody wants to improve our city, but, without some definition, there is nothing guarding us against the “improvement style” of the administration of John and Linda Cook.
Not to be outdone, there is a flyer advocating passage of the measure. The flyer raises the alarm of the state and county closing our places of worship, restaurants, hair salons, schools, and business, and then enjoins us to “vote yes on AV for local control.”
One thing any true desert rat longs for is local control rather than suffering the burdens of the bureaucracies of county and state governments. Measure AV does nothing to relieve that suffering. Admittedly the flyer does not make such a claim per se, leaving it to inference in the reader’s mind. Or is “innuendo” the more proper word?
Jorg Largent
Palmdale
‘Code 3’ president
Just watched F-35’s from Edwards fly overhead as part of the Virtual Airshow, returning to the house Biden is on the tube yammering on, one gaffe after another. Not knowing what state he’s in, what office he’s running for, whether he’s married to his wife or his sister, concerned about the 200 million Americans who have died from Covid.
He’s funny in a pathetic way that’s become a problem because it masks the question of when is a gaffe no longer a gaffe and instead a serious and not so funny issue of mental acuity. Biden is almost 78 years old and I know that he knows something is wrong. I know that he knows because at 69 I recognize some of his issues in myself. One does have initial self-awareness of both physical and mental decline. I also know that his wife knows what’s happening to him because my wife gently tells me of my lessening abilities.
When pilots return from their mission they make an assessment of the health of their aircraft and assign a Code number representing how flyable that aircraft is. Code 1, there are no problems, Code 2, minor problems and Code 3, major discrepancies in mission essential equipment requiring repair or replacement.
A week ago Trump was in the hospital with Covid, fortunately not one of the “200 Million” who Code 3 Biden thinks have succumbed. No pilot takes a Code 3 jet, America doesn’t deserve a Code 3 President.
Tom Reynolds
Rosamond
More of the same
Mr. Warford stated the truth about Ruffin and Perrell. They are shirking their duties to our schools and children. It seems that Mr. Davis got caught with his fingers in the cookie jar so he resigned. It seems that he is still running Ruffin and Purrell.
We desperately need to elect Winn and McCready. Mcready had tried to take care of necessary business only to run into constant roadblocks from the terrible two under the direction of Mr. Davis. By electing Winn and McCready, it will take away the power of the terrible two. This is something the board needs. This will allow the board to operate efficiently in the future.
Mr. Coronado has been hand picked by these three and if elected, will stand with Ruffin and Purrell in continuing to raise havoc within our high school board meetings and continue to flex their muscles to the detriment of all of the district’s students. If Winn and Mccready are elected maybe Ruffin and Purrell will resign. They are certainly not earning their stipend. Vote wisely for the best for the district. We don’t need another puppet and that is what we get if Coronado is elected
These two should either do the job they were elected to do. This is not kids playing on the playground. This is serious business that is being blocked at every turn by the terrible three. Davis may not be on the board but he’s the puppetmaster.
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
