Hernandez’s choice
For six months now I have attended the Palmdale City Council meetings.
During all these meetings Laura Bettencourt never fails to praise her employer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s. She even believes that having her boss, the captain of the Palmdale Station to answer the simples question is an imposition on him.
Laura Bettencourt is supposed to represent me. I never hear her speak of the concerns of the community — inflation high gas prices, homelessness etc.
For the same period of time I have worked with and seen Marcos Alvarez at all city council meetings.
Marcos has advocated for the homeless, for mental health. He was instrumental in the re-districting fight. Marcos advocated for fair distribution of Measure AV funds to nonprofit groups in additional Marcos is a family man. He is a coach for youth sports. Marcos is a shop stewart of the county DPSS workers.
I believe that these life experiences and advocacy make Marcos the best candidate for the Palmdale City Council.
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
Biden, are you reading?
My fellow Americans citizen: You have a day set aside to honor all your leaders; past and present.
You call this special day President’s Day which is well and good. But we Native Americans have no such day to honor our brave and wise leaders, known as chiefs.
Mr. President, I ask you, why not a holiday on June the 1st to honor our brave leaders?
Please, grant us such a holiday. We could call this holiday “Chief’s Day.”
Thank you, Mr. President, for your kind attention. Do stay well and safe.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Prefer a newspaper
The text below is prompted by Mr. Vincent White’s article, “The future of newspapers,” published in the AV Press, Letters From Readers section, Thursday, September 15, 2022 issue.
I applaud Mr. White’s article. Newspapers are a slowly vanishing outstanding source of information.
We here in the Antelope Valley are very fortunate to retain our outstanding AV Press. It is announced that the AV Press Monday printing will be eliminated, for cost cutting purposes.
However, this is a small price to pay for retaining the AV Press’s outstanding continual service.
Today, outstanding newspaper journalism is slowly being displaced by internet social media.
Social media sources are not easily verified, thus. I am not sure how accurate what I am reading on Social Media.
One of the major reasons for the USA’s populace divisions is misleading and not truthful information placed on social media.
Give me good old hard copy. At least most people can be on the “same page,” unlike social media, where there are no pages to base facts upon.
Yes, I totally agree, maintain support of our AV Press.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
