The ‘real’ reason
Found this article that I’m sharing, which the news omits. It explains exactly what’s happening..
The news says the California port situation is caused by a driver shortage. Not so fast: It is in part caused by a California Truck Ban which says all trucks must be 2011 or newer and a law called AB 5 which prohibits Owner Operators. Traditionally the ports have been served by Owner Operators (non union). California has now banned Owner Operators.
Long term, truckers in California are not investing in new trucks because California has a law that makes them illegal in 2035. The requirement is to purchase electric trucks which do not exist. And in the words of Paul Harvey, “Now you know the rest of the story” Business Carb to begin blocking certain trucks’ DMV registrations in 2020 Carriers domiciled in California with trucks older than 2011 model, or using engines manufactured before 2010, will need to meet the Board’s new Truck and Bus Regulation beginning in 2020 or their vehicles will be blocked from registration with the state’s DMV, the state has said.
The new “health-based requirements” will need to be met before a driver is allowed to register his or her truck through the Department of Motor Vehicles, Carb says. A new enforcement tool used by the DMV beginning in 2020 will automatically block 2010 and older trucks from registration So, it all boils down to, this Green Energy plan is back firing and shooting itself in the foot. And, We the tax payers are suffering the consequences. This Administration seems to go from bad to worse.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Check out the wonders
Many wondered why President Biden appointed Vice President Harris as his border czar and then she did nothing to improve the mess on the southern border.
It now becomes apparent that was all part of the President’s plan to “do nothing” about the chaos at the border. Who better to implement a “do nothing” policy than an “do nothing” administration official? Vice President Harris certainly fits the bill.
Vice President Harris made a video extoling her love for space exploration with some school aged children. Turns out they were not ordinary children as portrayed but rather paid child actors. The video is as phony as the VP herself.
Vice President Harris should check out the wonders of the southern border when she is done with the wonders of space.
Curtis Redecker
Lancaster
A few points
Thomas Russell Horner, wrote; “Can’t an educated person have something to write about other than your hatred of Trump?”
Mr. Horner do you have the same feelings for those that write in bad mouthing President Biden and prior to him President Obama?
Alicia Avila, having a president for life is called a dictator, emperor, or king.
Sam Kilanowski, you left out a few facts in your recent letter; Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, whose firm had never conducted an election audit before, publicly outlined their findings on the Arizona Senate floor and told the Senate that President Biden received 99 more votes than the original canvass conducted by Maricopa County.
He also said Donald Trump received 261 fewer votes. According to their audit report, 1,040,873 votes went to Joe Biden while 995,404 went to Donald Trump. The bottom line is President Biden won the State of Arizona by 45,469 votes.
Skip Thacker, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Covid-19 positivity rates for people coming across the southern border is less than 6%. For some comparison, the average positivity rate in Texas is above 7%. This statistic tells me there must be some form of testing going on. Migrants get a basic health screening, testing is postponed until their release to local community groups, cities and counties.
Public health experts dispute the notion that migrants entering the southern border are largely responsible for exploding Covid-19 cases across the country. Experts are pointing to the more transmissible Delta variant and relatively low vaccination rates as primary causes of this latest wave.
Aubree Gordon, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, said; “To my knowledge there is no evidence that migrants are to blame for the spike in Florida or other southern states.”
George Jung
Antelope Acres
What needs to be done
Just because I’m a nice guy, I will tell you what Republicans have to do to become a viable and majority party like they once were. Here it goes:
1. The Big Lie has to go. Trump can keep talking about it, but other Republicans have to move on. Joe Biden is our president.
2. Republicans have to push aside the warmongers and accept the reality we lost the Iraq and Afghan wars. They need to develop a Marshall Plan approach to solve foreign policy problems.
3. Start telling your base to get vaccinated right now, and avoid becoming the party of death.
4. Support the Voting Rights Act just like you did in 1995. Stop trying to suppress the vote of minorities.
5. Stop the nonsense of refusing to increase the Debt Ceiling, and just increase it like you did four times under Trump. You are playing with fire.
6. Climate change is a massive problem, one which almost everyone in the world is aware of. Many of you act like you flunked your science classes in high school.
7. Sit down with the Democrats and hammer out a bill to solve the many problems of immigration, which both parties created. Stop thinking the race card will get you the White House. Future generations will thank you.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
