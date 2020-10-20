Get the facts
I find it very ironic that Pamela Harris wants a direct answer from Amy Coney Barrett about the Affordable Care Act because she thinks Amy Coney Barret is against it.
According to AARP magazine, published a few years ago, Obamacare was patterned after a health plan that was introduced by President Nixon. The Democrats were against it and it did not pass. The Democrats were for it when President Obama introduced it and the Republicans were against it.
The moral of this story is: both the Democrat and the Republican parties are more interested in gaining power than they are about the needs of the people. Make sure you know the facts and don’t believe anything you hear. Get the facts.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Hit mailers
Thanks to Julie Drake for the excellent report on the hit mailer about Donita Winn. I wondered who sent it, who paid for it and what were the goals of those folks other than damaging Ms Winn’s reputation and election chances.
The AVP did an excellent job of fact checking each accusation. It is sad that our election campaign laws are not more stringent so that we might know the source of this mailer.
There have been too many hit mailers during this election cycle. In one case the excessive number of mailers with misleading information has influenced my vote. I question the integrity of the candidate and his party condoning these mailers. The mailers have contained very little information about him or his beliefs. So I will vote for his opponent.
Those candidates who have taken a fact based approach in their ads and mailers and share their vision have greater appeal. Though I have probably voted for more Democrats than Republicans in my lifetime, I will vote for Assemblyman Lackey and Senator Wilk. Both have represented their Districts well.
I do not agree with all of their positions, but feel our state needs to hear a Republican view from men of good character, who work hard and know their constituents needs.
Leslie Flaxington
Lancaster
Vote for Winn and McGrady
Thank you, Julie Drake, for writing so clearly about the misinformation shared in the hit mailers attacking Donita Winn and Jill McGrady. These two women, who have given decades of their lives serving students, deserve to be known for giving generously of their time, leading with integrity, and working for the students in their district. I remind everyone, for the sake of our children, please vote for Donita Winn and Jill McGrady.
Stacy Bryant
Lancaster
That’s not the case
Within her letter “Enough Bashing,” Barbara Richardson wrote: “I have seen in the letters section ... that some people have written in and made comments about some of the people who write letters a lot and especially those who continually criticize other letter writers … It seems as though some of these writers have ongoing arguments a lot with each other and have to criticize or admonish or make their side known.”
That is a gross exaggeration. The Antelope Valley Press’ Letters From Readers section is anything but a social media-style free-for-all. It is and always has been a very well-moderated forum in which participants cannot attack one another aggressively.
Beyond that, and as evidenced by famous feuds between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, Karl Marx and Mikhail Bakunin, and, say, Robert Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, politics is a proverbial contact sport. The inter-workings of what passes for democracy in the US are unavoidably messy and perhaps necessarily so.
Per Ms. Richardson’s assertion that we frequent letter writers are seeking attention, she is mistaken. As we see by the fact that the Federalist Papers, for example, began as a series of letters-to-the-editor, such writings are firmly grounded (in) and link (to) basic principles of participatory democracy.
Speaking for myself, I wrote my first letter-to-the-editor to Lancaster’s now-defunct Ledger Gazette as a 19-year-old member of the California Republican Party. I did so because, ultimately, I took the aphorism “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty” seriously.
And although my political views have evolved since I was 19, my only regret is that this forum does not host many more regular participants, complete with plenty more “back and forth, “bashing” (Richardson).
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Is that what you want?
My first vote for president was for John Kennedy, as I am getting old now this could be my last vote for president this year. I may be lucky and still vote again.
Anyway I am very worried about this election as I feel that neither person would make a good president. So I have to vote for the best of the two.
I have to ask everybody do you really want to have Biden win and have to give the president to Harris because he can’t do the job. They will make America to be like Seattle, Portland, L.A., Chicago, N.Y., D.C. and open border, free stuff for all the people that don’t want to work.
Who is going to pay for all the debt and out of control spending? I hope that we can cure corona virus and people can get back to work again.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
