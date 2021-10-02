Putting freedom to the test
A persons identity has always been personal and private.
Lately it’s the center of the democrat/progressive attempt to further run our lives. The constitution charges the government with the responsibility to keep us safe but it does not suggest that it run our lives.
The voting rights issues and the requirements for covid 19 shots has put proving our identity front and center.
Most people have no problem providing identification for loans, legal matters, and everyday living. Airplane flights, require correct identification. But there seems to be some in society that have a problem with this. The recent new election laws passed in several states seem to make voting more accessible to potential voters. The issue with many seems to be the issue of what identification is required to vote.
In this state everyone gets a mail in ballot. So identification as a legal voter has been bypassed by this California action. Racial restrictions have been universally dropped and US citizenship is the only universal requirement to vote. If one votes in person, they ask your name there apparently is no further ID proof required.
I wonder if the illegals coming across the borders know how precious the right to vote is. But with all to accusations of voting fraud in the last election, its hard to trust anyone running an election.
The coming fight on proving one’s covid shot status is also going to put our freedoms to the test. I object to having to prove that I had the shot to patronize a restaurant. If they push it, I will want to see proof that every employee had the shot too. The lines may be huge. And if illegals coming into this country can skip the shots no legal citizen should be required to have a shot either.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Pick your death date wisely
Bill Warford’s column about notorious birthdates resonated with me.
My wife’s birthday is April 14, which is the date the Titanic hit the iceberg and President Lincoln was shot.
My birthday is September 5, which is the same date as the Israeli wrestlers were taken hostage and killed at the Munich Olympics.
A great way to ring in my 11th birthday, especially since I was really excited to watch the Olympics back then.
But I think there is something equally problematic about being born on the same date as something notorious happening, and that’s dying on the same day as someone more popular than you.
I’ve seen it happen to the best of them.
The great puppet master, Jim Henson died 9/16/1990.
What made it even worse is that he happened to die on the same day as Sammy Davis Jr.
Sammy got his well deserved two page spread in the Los Angeles Times, which left Henson in the bottom corner with this little box thing that was like, “Oh yeah, and Jim Henson died: Kermit the Frog.”
Mel Blanc, the great voice of many cartoon characters just happened to die within 24 hours of Sir Lawrence Olivier.
It was all fanfare for Sir Lawrence as it should have been, but unfortunately for Mel, “That’s all, folks.”
They got gipped, as did the most famous of Charlie’s angels, Farrah Fawcett. She had the nerve of dying on the same day as Michael Jackson. Beat it, Farrah.
So whatever you accomplish in your lives and careers, don’t let some more media savvy bastard die on the same day as you and you will have lived a full life.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
