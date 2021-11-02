The ‘joke’
What’s all the hoopla about China destroying us. The CCP knowns they don’t have to do much cause the Groundhog administration is doing it for them.
The Chinese are teaching their kids math and science while we teach ours how to hate each other. Great job teachers, (don’t want to hear from teachers since is obvious you won’t stand against the school Boards).
Some people may say I’m hard on Groundhog. Contraire, took me five minutes to look that up, lol. I do follow his accomplishments. Like Afghanistan, southern border, cost of everything sky rocketing and all he has to say or read of the teleprompter is “come on man is not a joke”. What is a joke is him.
To the people that voted for him the CCP thanks you.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Mission accomplished
Congratulations and a big “Thanks” to the City of Lancaster for possibly being the only city in the world with a goal of making their traffic more congested for their citizens by taking away lanes, while most cities try to make sure their citizens’ traffic becomes more non-congested.
I’m not sure if the two bicyclists I’ve seen in last two months who were using your “almighty bike lanes” are paying into the tax system to help pay for the road upkeep...but I’m absolutely sure that all the people driving
vehicles are.
What in the world is wrong with you people? I’m pretty sure I’m not alone in my feelings on this matter...so again, thanks for making our lives here just a little bit more miserable. Mission accomplished!
Hubba Corpening
Lancaster
Accuracy counts
Mike Watson claimed education doesn’t automatically equate to intelligence, and “Just because you were disciplined to pass tests doesn’t equal wisdom or common sense.”
But wisdom and common sense aren’t quantifiable. Conversely, knowledge is measured by the time and training invested in procuring the knowledge acquired through education. So, although common sense is critical toward performing menial tasks, like driving or using scissors, significant accomplishments aren’t achieved through common sense.
Albert Einstein didn’t develop the theory of relativity through common sense. Nor did Jonas Salk advance the polio vaccine via common sense.
Those noteworthy accomplishments were the results of intelligence and education.
So, education and the ability to pass a test do automatically equate to intelligence. Therefore, people, particularly right-wingers, who often elevate wisdom and common sense over intelligence, shouldn’t praise themselves for coming in from the rain or crossing a street without being run over.
John Manning: “If you don’t like the argument in disagreement to your opinion, then change the subject and engage in ad hominem personal attacks ... it’s commonplace in our local letters section...” (10.24.21).
I wrote, “Aside from Manning’s gibberish concerning socialism, which has been debunked on numerous occasions sans any response from the knowledgeless Manning...” (10.19.21).
That wasn’t ad hominem because, as indicated, I have, on numerous occasions, argued against Manning’s ill-informed arguments regarding socialism. His plaintive cry of “ad hominem personal attack” served as an avoidance tactic intended to detract from his knowing nothing about socialist thought.
Thomas Russell Horner: ‘...Mr. Marsh would do well to be somewhat factual in [his] letters.”
In which letters haven’t I been factual, Mr. Horner?
Horner won’t respond because none of my letters lack a factual basis. Instead, he knows my writings to be accurate but is desperate to convince the readership otherwise.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Convince him
In response to Sue Brax. She says no amount of logic can convince the Unvaccinated “idiots” to get vaccinated. Why don’t you use magic? The same magic we healthy uninfected, unvaccinated use to infect those of you that have been vaccinated and can’t get infected.
You state: “Facts are irrelevant. So, I have concluded, and everyone I have talked to concurs, let them die.” Isn’t the next logical step to just kill them? Just think of how many lives you can save by killing all the unvaccinated!
Here’s some logic for you. In your own words you mentioned 600 dead people that were all vaccinated. If they were vaccinated how did an unvaccinated person kill them? This is why “There is no rational argument one can present to convince these people of their folly.”
Your argument is completely irrational with no science to support it and defies logic. It would be interesting to know how many of the 600 deaths you mentioned died from the vaccine itself, you failed to mention that.
Government data revealed that in September, 70% of COVID-19 deaths both in Sweden and the UK were “fully vaccinated” individuals.
Here are the new VAERS numbers as of 10/15/21: 818,042 Adverse Events, 127,641 Doctor Visits, 83,412 Hospitalizations, 92,017 Urgent Care, 26,199 Disabled, 10,179 Bell’s Palsy, 10,304 Myocarditis, 8,408 Heart Attacks, 2,631 Miscarriages, 17,128 Deaths www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (https://data.cms.gov) indicate some 50,000 deaths within 2 weeks of getting the jab. 100% Safe and effective?
So, convince me, explain why I should get a shot that does not prevent me from getting Covid, giving Covid to others or dying of Covid but has real and deadly side effects. There is no long-term data or studies. You are the study! Good luck.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
