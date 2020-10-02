A bit of normalcy
As a student at Antelope Valley College, I have to say that this semester has been interesting to say the least. When we were thrust into this at the declaration of a pandemic, it was as if the entire education system had been turned upside down (from a student’s point of view, at least).
At this point, it seems as though educators have figured it out for the most part (or gotten far better at their acting). I’d like to offer applause to the instructors who continue to teach despite all of the oppositions brought on by the current state of the world, be it Zoom frustrations, faculty learning to be technologically inclined or difficult students.
While this time has been difficult for all of us, you’re helping to add a small amount of normalcy back to our lives. I know that my routine keeps my head up through difficult times and by continuing to teach, you have allowed my routine to remain static. Thank you.
James Adams
Quartz Hill
Save our country
I could not believe what I was watching. What a joke the so called president is! The world watching, making a fool of himself. and laughing, and the other countries saying, we do not have to worry about this president.
How could anyone vote for this unruly child. He is self centered, everything is about him.
What about us, the people who he is supposed be representing. We as the people will suffer the consequences of his actions. Please the people of America, wake up and do the right thing. Save our country that we love, before it is too late, or we won’t have a country.
P.S. I have still have tears thinking of what happened.
Joan Guyer
Palmdale
Condemn yourself
Trump’s taxes are a nothing burger. All this has done is expose our tax laws that many of us, especially our rich friends, like Pelosi, Clinton, Bezos, use to their benefit themselves. Who writes these tax laws? Congress. Who elects these bozos? You do! So, before you condemn Trump, condemn yourself for not calling out Congress for these stupid tax laws.
Peter Yablonski
Lancaster
R-E-S-P-E-C-T
We Americans need to think long and hard about how we treat each other, especially those with whom we disagree when it comes to our overall values and on political issues.
When I taught, I had one big rule — that when we disagree with each other in class, that we do so with respect for each other.
I realize that this is hard to do when the leader of our country has set a terrible example. I still cannot believe that anyone could be so cruel as to insult, mock and make fun of the face of a rival Republican presidential candidate, Carly Fiorina, a very accomplished woman who was the CEO of Hewlett-Packard. All I can say is that I would not want to have his “karma.”
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester
America and democracy
Trump is eager to tell his supporters he loves America and our democracy. And then the next minute he’s telling us that he really likes his buddy, Vladimir Putin, and his dictatorial ways.
In fact Trump likes nearly all right wing dictators, be they in the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, or Turkey and shuns the democratically elected leaders of Germany, France and England. He dreams of ignoring any legislative body, like Congress and is eager to pack the federal courts with his cronies.
The latest news tells us all we need to know about Trump. When asked by a reporter whether or not he will promise to have a peaceful transition of the presidency if he is defeated on November 3, Trump gave us his favorite line, “We will have to wait and see.” He added that all the mail in ballots are rigged, of which there is no evidence, and if we just “get rid of ballots,” there won’t have to be a transition.
Trump all but told the American people there is no way he will leave the White House, even if it means the use of violence. Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton just rolled over in their graves. Trump loves America and our democracy? Yeah, right.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
