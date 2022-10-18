He wants to know
A list of questions for Candidate Christy Smith was published in L2E on 6 Oct; the following supplements that list:
Do you support the Inflation Reduction Act, with its 87,000 new IRS agents and $369B climate-change waste?
Do you support defunding the police?
Do you support no-bail release of violent offenders?
Do you support Biden/Harris in 2024?
Do you believe in the God-given right of self-defense of your person, family and property?
What are your plans to resolve the increased crime and violence in the district?
Do you think that mandating injection of experimental Covid vaccines, found to be ineffective in preventing spread of the disease and deadly for some, was prudent and lock-downs worth the first amendment freedoms curtailment?
Do you support the UN’s objective of world government and giving sovereign power to its agencies?
Do you believe that the world collective community is more important than individuals of any state?
Do you believe that the agenda of the World Economic Forum has value?
Considering that the national debt is $30 trillion and rising, are you concerned with the out of control spending caused by the expanding tenth
amendment violations?
Do you believe that the Marxist technique of dividing the population into the oppressed and oppressors, setting them against each other, is dangerous for freedom in America?
Do you believe that had the Carter-Baker Report of 2005 recommendations to require voter ID, to be leery of mail-in voting; to halt ballot harvesting; to maintain voter lists free of the dead or moved, to allow election observers to monitor ballot counting; and to make sure voting machines are working properly would have improved voter confidence in 2020 election outcomes?
Do you believe that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) precepts improve the business climate and small business/corporate profitability?
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Trying to sway the vote
Did you miss this news? I will share it.
Tulsi Gabbard announced she will no longer associate with the Democrat party, after 20 years. . She is calling on “fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats” to join her in leaving the party.
Tulsi Gabbard, from Hawaii, a former U.S. Congresswoman, who served in the military, and a former 2020 Democrat Presidential candidate stated, “I can no longer stomach the direction that woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country. I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that’s under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers, who are driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue, stoking anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms that are enshrined in our Constitution, who are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, who demonize the police but protect criminals at the expense of law-biding Americans, who believe in open borders, who weaponize the national security state to go after their political opponents and who are dragging us ever closer to a nuclear war. I believe in a government that’s of the people, by the people and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democrat Party does not. Instead, it stands for government that is of the powerful elitist”.
I hope you read her words carefully and make a very conscious discission on how you vote, what direction you want our country to go in and who you want to lead our great nation. At present our beloved country is in a drastic tailspin, and changes must be made quickly before there’s a point of no return.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Unanswered questions
The AV Press recently ran a front-page article by Valley Press Staff Writer Julie Drake on the ribbon-cutting ceremony for AES Clean Energy Luna Storage and Lancaster Area Battery complex in west Lancaster, (“Powering homes for the future”, Oct. 12).
According to the article, “Battery storage projects help bring energy costs down. The 100-megawatt Luna Storage provides 400 megawatt hours of storage of lithium ion (sic) storage, while the 127-megawatt Lancaster Area Battery has 508 megawatt hours of lithium-ion battery storage.”
AES Clean Energy President Leonardo Moreno maintained that the batteries used at the complex employ the safest technology available. “They have the highest rating for safety,” he is quoted as saying.
To me, the entire article reads more like a press release than an objective report.
I would like to see a follow-up article exploring some issues that were not addressed in this piece of journalistic fluff.
In what country are these lithium-ion batteries manufactured?
Where are the materials for these batteries mined, and how much damage is done to the environment?
How long is the serviceable life expectancy of these lithium-ion batteries?
When the batteries are no longer serviceable, how are they disposed? Are they simply dumped in a landfill? Will there be long term damage done to the environment? Can parts of these old batteries be recycled, and if they can, what parts are they?
This article left a lot of crucial questions unanswered.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
Forced Christianity
The story “Deputies honor Owen with ‘final’ vigil” should remind those concerned with upholding the U.S. Constitution that a memorial erected at Lancaster City Park in memory of Owen contains a Bible verse. And, of course, the plaque on which said Bible verse is written must be permanently removed from that (public) facility.
I feel bad for Owen and his family, but no one warrants the creation of an unconstitutional religious display on government-owned property. And no one has an inalienable or unfettered right to impose their religious beliefs onto others in public places, even with permission.
But that is the primary purpose of that publicly displayed Bible verse; to shove Christianity down the throats of non-Christians and atheists while having nothing to do with honoring Steve Owen.
Christians want forced Christianity which is not freedom of religion. Instead, it’s religious oppression against any other religion besides Christianity and atheism, which is ironic since that’s what Christians often accuse other superstitionists of.
So, unless these “good” Christians care to allow for posting verses from every other typically idiotic religion under the Sun at Owen’s memorial, let us evict religious imagery from (our) public park.
Judy Watson: “People investing $100,000+ in electric trucks are shocked to learn some take five days to charge and lose power faster than advertised.”
According to Edmunds.com, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, which starts at 41k, charges its battery from 15% to 80% in roughly forty minutes via a 150-kW station. Charging the Lighting’s battery through a 240-volt system requires approximately eight hours.
Per the Lightning’s range, insideeevs.com said, “We finished up driving the Lightning 270 miles... That’s about 5% less than the vehicle’s highway EPA range rating of 283 miles and 15% less than its combined rating of 320 miles.”
Is that a lot, Judy?
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Get it done
High Speed Rail is the Answer. To get it done: First, Palmdale to Burbank.
Follow the freeway; no tunneling, no riding in the dark (which is bad). Next, Palmdale to Victorville/Las Vegas. When this is done, San Francisco will want travel flow to our great Southland and all will want to close the gap. Palmdale will then see it done.
Christopher Roe
Palmdale
Stumping for Garcia
It’s election time. It’s time to look at how all the rising prices are effecting your life and decide if your vote for leadership in California and DC should stay the same, or vote for a needed change.
One candidate to look at is Rep Mike Garcia. My experiences with him and his staff have greatly helped me in interactions with the VA.
I am a Vietnam veteran and I would encourage all veterans to vote to reelect Rep Garcia. He is someone who listens and helps his constituents.
Ty Peck
Palmdale
Political preferences
I am a lifelong Democrat. It was a lonely place to be in 1988 when I moved here.
However, when it comes to local nonpartisan races like Palmdale City Council, AV Hospital Board, all school boards, etc., partisan politics has no place here.
I have a very long track record of publicly supporting both Republicans and Democrats when it comes to local elections.
For example, this election cycle, I have endorsed both Laura Bettencourt (district 3) and Eric Ohlsen (district 4) in city council races.
Their political party affiliation is the least of my considerations. I want a council rep who will be strong, independent voice and do what is best for our great city.
Sandy Corrales
Palmdale
‘Demons are legion’
A pointless and superfluous letter, this? Maybe.
But I saw a little book ,“Curse of the Hohenzollern, and I thought wowee and neato!
Probably, its one of my more obscure family names like Campbell or Kinske but, rightfully or not, it has been forgotten and neglected for years.
But a curse? So, I imagined a curse worthy of a lurid paperback novel cover with the heroine fleeing across a windswept moor from some unseen terror, with the family mansion or castle looming in the background.
So, silly me, I bought the front-end curse book. Hoping to find a hidden family closet-type skeleton or some harmless little family foible I could brag about in Letters to the Editor. Well, nope. What I discovered was that the titular curse was the thing in itself, of some very mean warlike Krauts (pre Hitler) later changing their name in the US and adopting the surname that became mine also and which translates, rather conveniently here, to Demon, from the old Krautlandisher-type jargon.
Well demons are legion. But the castle? Schloss (whatever?) in Darmstadt, is now a municipal building, I’m told.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Seriously?
Do letter writers Steve Brewer and Gerardo Hernandez want your readers to seriously consider their opinion when they constantly use childish nicknames for political figures in their letters to the AVP? Or are they hoping to earn a regular panel on the comics page?
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.