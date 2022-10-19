Not fiscally responsible
In December of 2019, the AVC Board of Trustees changed the academic calendar for the college by removing intersession.
However the process of that change violated the faculty contract, the Board’s own policies and federal law. At least that was the opinion of a judge with the California Public Employees Relations Board who, in September, ordered the District to reverse their decision on the calendar.
However, instead of agreeing to that and working with faculty to meet the order, they chose to send more money down to the Pasadena law firm of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud, & Romo by having them appeal it. This is after already paying AALRR millions of dollars.
It appears they’d rather just keep spending money on unnecessary legal cases instead on other things, such as the school’s cafeteria which has been closed all year. This has forced students to pay much more money to buy from on-campus food trucks.
This isn’t even new for them. They’re repeating behavior from a previous legal case they lost. In that case they not only paid massive legal fees but also millions of dollars in punitive damages because of their appeals and delays.
The governing board of AVC, and its President - Steve Buffalo - is not demonstrating sound budgeting or fiscal responsibilities. Now or in the past.
Scott Lee
Lancaster
Governmental system
At the conclusion of the Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin was asked by a woman, “Sir, what have you wrought?” His immediate reply was “A Republic madam, if you can keep it.”
However, many Americans believe that our governmental system is a democracy and not a Republic; just listen to the media, politicians, teachers and many of your friends.
The difference in these two is essential in understanding Americanism and our American form of government. Not to discuss politics, it is helpful to address the confusion that has been spread about the political spectrum.
Many believe and repeatedly recite that the political spectrum places groups such as communists and Marxists on the far left; fascists, National Socialists and dictators on the far right; and political moderates or centrists in the middle. These imposed divisions are fundamentally wrong, and used to divide the nation.
A more accurate political spectrum reveals government having zero power on the far right to total power on the far left. At the extreme right there is no government whereas the extreme left exercises total government with such titles as Communism, Socialism, Nazism, Fascism, Princes, Potentates, dictators, Kings.
Those that claim Fascist and Nazis are right wing never define their terms which deliberately increases confusion.
In the middle of the spectrum can be found government limited to its proper role of protecting the rights of the people. That is where the Constitution of the United States resides. Those that advocate this form of government are really Constitutional moderates.
The word democracy does not appear in our Declaration of Independence or our Constitution, nor in the language of the constitutions of our 50 states.
The framers understood history, choosing to establish a Republic with the “Rule of Law”, not the rule of the majority in a democracy.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
A harvest of trouble
Before beginning, Ms. Watson usually writes letters with no factual content. This is not the case in her last letter.
She writes about the state of California with “…high taxes, high crime, restrictive COVID policies, and out-of-control homelessness…”
However, Ms. Watson leaves out the following facts: Eight in twelve red states are suffering at least 3% drop in revenue since March 2020. Worst revenue losses of 9% or higher are in Florida, North Dakota, and Texas. “Red State Budgets Are Suffering The Most…” Forbes, Feb 2021.
Florida Republican Governor DeSantis pays for the $200 million in fuel taxes using federal funds and then pauses the fuel taxes giving the impression that he cut taxes. “Republican States Are Trying To Use Federal COVID Aid To Cut Taxes,” Washington Post, July 2022, Twelve Republican states are doing this as well.
“Eight of the 10 states most dependent on the federal government were Republican-voting… The eight states receiving the highest child tax credit per capita were all Republican-voting. A really conservative state might choose to tax itself at a lower rate, which means by default, they can give fewer state-funded services,” explains Kathy Fallon, human services practice area director at Public Consulting Group. “That can exacerbate the situation.” “Return On Statehood: How Much Value Every State Gets From The Federal Government,” Moneygeek.com, Feb 2022
California has its problems, but what is not said is that the two Democrat governors have maintained a surplus. Watson fails to see Republican failures.
Conservative Republicans like Watson keep quiet when DeSantis has been criticizing President Biden and sending illegal immigrants to other states, but then holds his hand out for federal funding due to flooding in Florida.
There is no doubt that conservatives will reap a harvest of trouble. God sure has a way of humbling people.
Vincent White
Lancaster
