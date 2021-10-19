‘Doltish’ Trump
John Manning quoted Bertrand Russell’s “The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts.”
Aside from Manning’s gibberish concerning socialism, which has been debunked on numerous occasions sans any response from the knowledgeless Manning, his support of Trump makes his reference to Russell especially amusing.
Although the grossly incompetent and foolish Trump constantly spews inaccuracies and outright lies, he exhibits considerable certainty in his competency. For instance, Trump said he reads very little because he resolves problems “with very little knowledge other than the knowledge I [already] had.”
Trump also said he never reads lengthy reports because “I already know what it is.” And he purports to have “the best words.”
While dismissing the scientific concurrence concerning climate change, he cited his “high levels of intelligence.” In 1984, while claiming to be able to end the Cold War, Trump laughingly exclaimed, “It would take an hour and a half to learn everything there is to learn about missiles. I think I know most of it anyway.”
Couple all of that with his question about injecting covid patients with bleach and, say, his pronouncement that windmills cause cancer, and we see that Donald Trump is perhaps the ultimate example of the Dunning-Kruger effect. The doltish Trump is to America what Christopher Duntsch was to medicine, only far more dangerous.
But, to Manning, it is only those of us who disagree with him on a sociopolitical level that are the world’s “fools and fanatics always so certain of [ourselves].” That is projectionism and disordered hubris in action.
Finally, the fact that Bertrand Russell’s “The Triumph of Stupidity” (1933) lamented the rise of Germany’s Nazi movement is eerily prescient in the era of Trumpism.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
The time is now
We no longer have freedom in America. I have been given the ultimatum to get the vaccine or lose my job.
A bureaucrat will judge my religious beliefs and ignore my 1st Amendment Constitutional rights.
Doctors are ignoring the health of their patients and standing down in fear of retaliation of medical exemptions.
I will stand on this hill of righteousness until the very last tyrannical arrow is slung.
This isn’t a war of the vaccinated vs unvaccinated. This is a war of our God given freedoms.
This is America, we better start acting like Americans. Land of the free because of the brave.
Stand with me, vaxxed or unvaxxed. The time is now.
Crystal Brewer
Lancaster
The circus continues
A key measure of inflation jumped 8.6 percent in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the Labor Department began calculating annual changes in producer prices under the current system in 2010. And a measure of inflation further out in the supply chain jumped 23.9 percent compared with a year ago.
This metric doesn’t include food or fuel costs. I paid $4.50 per gallon for diesel today, choice grade ribeye or porterhouse steak is at $18.00 per pound, thanks Joe.
The store shelves are bare, the supply chain is broken and transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is at home with his husband on paternity leave having adopted two babies instead of doing his job. Now the moron in chief has appointed a Navy climate change expert with no commercial shipping experience to address the situation, that should fix it.
This administration is an abject failure by every measure. He has the opposite of the Midas touch, everything they touch goes to hell instantly. There is not enough space here to even start addressing the things he has mangled. One manmade disaster after the other literally leaving dead Americans in their wake.
I wonder how many of our local lefties are still supporting this circus? The latest polls indicate about 36% approval rating nationwide.
Let’s here you Biden supporters sound off.
My wife and I have lived through Jimmy Carter and Barak Obama one and two but that was nothing compared this.
In less than a year he has driven the bus into a ditch. I hope those of you that voted for this clown are happy and able to live with yourselves. The rest of us thinking people, not so happy. Someone please make it stop.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
