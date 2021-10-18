Inflation
‘Is your life better with Newsom and Biden in office?” The answer is pretty clear with the current inflation out control, no.
I’ve never seen inflation so bad. And what’s amazing is that our leaders, both state and federal seemingly don’t care. If solving poverty is one of their concerns, controlling the prices of items we need should be important to them.
We all know whats happening to prices. We cringe at the gas pump. Two Big Macs cost over $20. Propane has doubled in price. Buy a can of paint, it’s ridiculous. Even the dollars stores are now $2 to $5 stores. And restaurant prices? Oh my….
The supply chain problems are responsible for some of this but the president doesn’t seem to be aware or care. So Walmart and other big retailers have taken matters into their own hands and chartered their own cargo ships to bypass the congested ports to get products in their stores. 60 ships are waiting to unload in Los Angeles. The democrat leaning unions have finally agreed to work 24/7 to unclog the ports.
Say what you want about Trump, but he was concerned about the cost of living. As a business man, he could deal with these issues while the democrats just don’t.
What about the person who uses his older truck to earn a living and pays $4.50 for gas? How can he make it? Well, he probably can’t. While Trump was president, gas was $2.10 in Calif. During the Trump years, we were oil exporters and thus controlled the price of oil.
Does this matter to Biden? Maybe, but during his 47 years in congress he likely never bought a gallon of gas on his own dime, so what would he know about the price of gas in order to care?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Politics, buses and unions
Where does common sense go to die? Washington DC of course!
Climate change? Of course it does, sometimes it is hot sometimes it’s cold sometimes it rains sometimes it doesn’t. See it changes. I just don’t believe that man can change mother nature.
Just because Al Bore and his merry band of carbon credit carpetbaggers are moving pollution from here to there making millions doesn’t clean up anything. Allowing the largest polluters in the world to continue polluting because they are an “emerging economy “ and making us cut our pollution doesn’t do squat.
Seen a nice picture of aunt Nancy with her best friends a couple of weeks ago at a picnic. You know One World Order George Soros and his son Alex.
I see they are adding 28 more classrooms to Tropico school. That means that they are adding 700 more little darlings to the school. With the school population right now the morning and afternoon traffic is already atrocious.
Add another 4 or 5 hundred cars each morning and afternoon anyone living or working west of Tropico road are in trouble. It’s almost at a standstill now. Seems that it would be that it would be less polluting to put 70 or 80 kids on each bus than all the cars.
Oh but that’s right they don’t have the money for buses and the parents won’t pay for bus rides. Seems that they had money for buses when they didn’t have unions.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
