The quality of our lives is driven by the quality of the decisions we make. When you decided to vote, Did you really vote for fundamental changes?
By scolding the media for not selling the Democratic agenda to Americans ignorant of its wisdom, has Nancy Pelosi given us a peak behind a curtain of deceit? We are witnessing orchestrated and intended failures of the federal government; a strategy to disrupt the infrastructure of society so thoroughly that nothing works anymore.
Nancy Pelosi will then tell us that we have to hit the master reset button. Hardly a failure of the progressive left, it’s the climax of their century-old strategy to convince us that it’s in our best interest to toss the constitutional republic aside and replace it with something ‘new’. That something is as old as civilization and human nature itself. Pelosi’s rhetoric hides her regressive dream for you to be ruled by the few. Her desired future will be fundamentally unfree, unequal, and unjust. Was that the choice you made?
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
To the rescue
Art Sirota wrote a letter to the editor excoriating William Warford on his writing style for using a conjunction, “and,” at the beginning of a sentence.
Let me come to Bill’s defense with this rejoinder. The Chicago Manual of Style, §5.203, states that there is a widespread belief that it is an error to begin a sentence with a conjunction, but it has no “historical or grammatical foundation.”
They quote Charles Allen Lloyd from 1938, “Next to the groundless opinion that it is incorrect to end an English sentence with a preposition, perhaps the most widespread of the many false beliefs about the use of our language is the equally groundless notion that it is incorrect to begin one with ‘but’ or ‘and.’ ”
They go on to say that in first-rate writing, as many as 10% of sentences start with a conjunction. Style in writing is an art form, and sometimes one constructs sentences for stronger expression.
So, while on the subject of grammar, let’s look at Mr. Sirota’s grammar, or punctuation. With commas and periods placed inside or outside quotation marks when a quote is only part of a sentence, American English is always inside and British English is outside.
Mr. Sirota has them five times inside, and five times outside. Any editor with their chops would tell the writer to pick one or the other, but stay consistent throughout the piece.
And to end this letter on language from the screen, as Mr. Sirota did, consider the most famous split infinitive from the introduction of the T.V. show Star Trek. Could anyone ever imagine hearing, “…to go boldly where no man has gone before.”?
R.D. Smith
Lancaster
