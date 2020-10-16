More government?
The Democrat Political Platform is available on-line; major provisions outlined below. Think about the radical changes that would ensue and how it will affect you.
Universal healthcare and Medicaid for all Americans and illegal aliens. [Estimated federal government cost $28-32 trillion over ten years- www.crfb.org]
$15 minimum wage [Violates the Constitution which limits Congress to exercise only certain enumerated powers, none of which permit Congress to pass minimum wage laws]
Immediate citizenship for those here illegally.
Free college [$47B annually- USA Today 17 Apr 17]
Forgiveness of student loans [$1.6T cost-Forbes 3 Dec 19]
Eliminate border walls and Immigration Enforcement.
Make Washington D.C. the 51st State. [Get 2 more Democrat senators.]
Late-term abortion for all women and girls.
$70T Green New Deal, to be net-zero greenhouse gas by 2050. Close all coal and natural gas power plants by 2035. By 2030, all new construction must be net-zero greenhouse gasses.
Create a U.S. Agency for Global Media to ensure that only accurate information is reported in the news or on the internet. [Control freedom of speech]
Rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement. [Cost $3T over the next several decades. By 2040, economy would lose 6.5 million industrial sector jobs-CBS News 11 Aug 17].
Create a new federal agency of 100,000 people to trace every American. [Arguably, unconstitutional].
Restore voting rights for convicted felons.
Provide funding to facilitate vote-from-home and mail-in-voting. [Chain of custody violation]
Create new Federal Credit Bureau to assist low-income people in buying houses and cars. [More government]
Make gun manufacturers responsible and liable for how their guns are used. [Ruin the gun manufacturing industry].
Declare and treat drug use as a mental illness instead of an illegal activity.
Declare support for the rights of BLM. [Marxist organization]
See at: https://www.demconvention.com/wp-content/ups/2020/08/2020-07-31 -Democratic-Party-Platform-For-Distribution.pdf
Do you want more government and pay for it?
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Confused
I’m confused. Groundhog Biden said today, 10/12/20, he is running for the senate. Did he give up on the presidency (hahahah) or did the teleprompter tech have a Biden moment. On POTUS tax returns, the accountant Mr. White finds troubling some deduction and amount of tax owed. I did not pay over $400 in three consecutive years. Maybe the accountant can illegally obtain my tax returns like the New York Times did.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
A vote for Christy
Too often, it seems like the worst people have the most power. Our election process seems to reward big egos, loud voices, and extreme positions. And, for me at least, that can be discouraging.
People like Christy Smith help me remember that it doesn’t have to be that way. Like a lot of women I know, she does the work, quietly and effectively, without ever seeking the spotlight or letting party politics or her ego get in the way.
Washington needs more people like that. It needs more kindness, more competence, more common sense. That’s why I’m voting for her to be my representative to Congress. I hope you’ll join me.
James Tilton
Lancaster
Public safety
Public safety is under attack. It is vital we re-elect District Attorney Jackie Lacey and defeat Measure J to defund the Sheriff’s Department.
The Lost Angeles Board of Supervisors rushing through Measure J to cut $800 million from law enforcement is a fatal mistake for L.A. County residents. If approved by the voters in November, it would reduce not only the Sheriff’s Department, it would also cripple the District Attorney’s office.
Unlike cities who have other options, the greatest impact will be on the residents of our 134 unincorporated communities which are funded directly by the County Board of Supervisors. That means over one million people in Los Angeles County will face real danger from higher crime rates, longer response times and reduced patrols by sheriff deputies.
Michael Antonovich
Glendale
