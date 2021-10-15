In response
I would like to add my respond to Scott Evans letter dated 10-9-21. Since when is telling the truth racist?
Haven’t you noticed the many now hiring signs posted at many businesses.
One would think with all the thousands of American homeless receiving hand outs they would be willing t5o fulfill these job opening at $15.00 per hour.
Welfare has become a way of life for many from generation to generation starting in the failed 1960s war on poverty where dependency on government is all about control.
That $15.00 per hour wage to a Haitian and to any south/central American is equivalent in some cases a few days full pay.
These immigrants see the $15 dollar per hour wage plus the free welfare, healthcare, food stamps, housing and education for their children, is it any wonder why they are being lured by the thousands to America so why work.
Expect a baby boom coming soon.
Wheres the proof that all these immigrants are being tested and or vaccinated. Wheres the proof Haitians and other illegals cannot get or spread any decease including COVID and HIV.
Im willing to bet probably the closest you’ve come to Haiti is seeing photos of Haiti after the quake or watching the news and seeing thousands of Haitians crossing thanks to Bidens open borders policy in building the future Democratic party.
If one has recovered from COVID your immune system is highly unlikely to be reinfected or spreading the virus much like getting the measles or chicken pox as a child.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Frivolous lawsuit
On today’s front page: “Judge hears case against AVUHSD Board president”
Of all the frivolous lawsuits being filed these days, this one takes the cake.
It is just ridiculous for former president Bob Davis to be suing current president, Jill McGrady.
This just takes the time of our over burdened justice system, and steals money from our school system that should be going to the students and staff.
And it definitely does not deserve headlines in the AV Press.
I am ashamed of the behaviour of Mr. Davis’ actions.
I hope the Judge does not give him a money grab in his decision.
Patty Akkad
Acton
