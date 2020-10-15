Religion and politics
According to the pew research center. When it comes to politics, in America. My fellow Catholics are split down the middle.
For example: in the election of 2016 52% voted for trump, while 44% voted for Hillary.
Some historians have reported, that in the final days of world war two, Winston Churchill told Stalin: the Pope was associated with decisions made at the Tehran conference. Stalin, dismissing the Popes moral strength, replied: The Pope? How many divisions does he have? Which, believe it or not, brings me to, Supreme court nominee, Amy Coney Barret.
During her first appearance before the judicial committee. Senator Feinstein, like Stalin, mocked her Catholicism and said; “the dogma lives within you.” Hmm. So, why is it, all the other creatures of swampy DC, are Okay, with the Catholic, Biden?
Well. Near as I can tell, the rosary toting, joe is “Dogma” free. Translation: Joe is no threat to Roe v. Wade. Of course, I realize, people who place secularism above spiritualty, like joe.
China likes joe too. Sometimes I get the feeling joe traded his rosary for confucius? But lets get back on course. In regards to Amy’s court appointment. I did some homework, and found the following: Judge Patrick J. Schilitz, of the Minnesota district court, a fellow catholic, said: “The question of what we believe as a religious matter, has nothing to do with written documents.”
In short, when it comes to Roe v. Wade. Judge Amy will follow “stare Decisis,” or decided cases, if you prefer. Why. That’s enough to make Bernie shout; Hallelujah! Just think. If Amy said that at the first inquisition.
She could have been trolling for gators by now.
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
Believe what you want
Nobody showed up for the Biden rally.
In Phoenix, AZ, on 8 October 2020, reporters were mystified at a Thursday rally for Biden and Harris with the absence of supporters.
The reporter for KSAZ-TV said in her live broadcast: “There’s really not much to see. I’ll step out of the way but it’s kinda boring out here. So it’s not your typical presidential campaign event. We don’t see people rallying outside, we don’t see signs or much of what’s going on. ...
“The Biden-Harris campaign not releasing a lot of details about where these events are taking place and when.”
Reaction online includes:
• “LMAO!! A secret campaign rally!! Why hasn’t this been thought of before?!?!”
• “Dem voters are too busy ‘peacefully protesting.’”
• “And on that same day Vice President Pence was on the other side of town and it filled up so quickly many of us stood outside the area and listened to Pence! Flags and supporters everywhere!!”
• “But Biden/Harris is plus 38 points over Trump in Arizona. The excitement is off the charts. The momentum unstoppable.”
World Net Dailys posted a self-guided poll for its readers asking: “Are most Americans excited about Joe Biden possibly being elected president? This poll reports Yes: 1% and No: 99%.
Should you believe the push marketing polls to make people think Biden is leading?
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
The ‘devil’ you know
The current Los Angeles District Attorney, Jackie Lacey, is up against a left wing, progressive bureaucrat named George Gascon, who is heavily supported by millions of dollars from anti-American, left wing billionaire, George Soros, and other wealthy bay area billionaires.
Soros and his minions are responsible for the election of District Attorneys in Portland, Seattle, Atlanta and St. Louis (remember the DA who recently charged two home-owners for defending their property against a horde of Antifa and BLM agitators).
For those of you who do not know who this subversive individual is, Gascon quickly rose through the ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department by focusing more on being a police manager than being a law enforcer.
After leaving Los Angeles, Gascon ended up as the Chief of Police in San Francisco, and presided over an era of high crime (good luck finding a safe place to park your car in ‘Frisco), increasing homelessness, and needle strewn, feces covered streets.
Gascon wants to remove the death penalty from the statute books, abolish gang crime enhancements, end the cash bail system, and de-criminalize a variety of crimes such as drug possession and shoplifting.
Unsurprisingly, his ideas about re-imagining the justice system have not sat well with his former colleagues — the LAPD officers union and the San Francisco Police officers union have thrown their support behind Lacey.
So the choice is clear. Do we want our streets to resemble the worst of San Francisco? Do we want the nightly turmoil in Portland to come to Los Angeles? Do we really need more criminals released from jail just as crime is increasing? Unfortunately, Republicans don’t have a dog in this fight, but we should hold our noses and vote for Lacey. The devil you know is better than the one you don’t.
Bill Heard
Palmdale
