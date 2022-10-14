Strength and tenacity
I am a proud activist for my community in Southern California.
I have stood against injustices and volunteered for political candidates that I believe are qualified to represent my district and state.
Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration not just of all that Hispanic Americans have accomplished but of everything we will achieve to save our beautiful California.
I am honored to work every day for my community because I believe in the values that make us strong: God, family, hard work, and lending a helping hand to our neighbors. That’s why I have been so active in the world of politics and volunteering in various leadership roles, and on numerous campaigns.
My passion is to engage Hispanic Americans in the fight to build the California we believe in. If we don’t stand together and work hard to elect qualified leaders with integrity that actually care about us, we will have to endure another round of excruciating prices, tone-deaf policies, and rising crime.
That is not the kind of future I envision for our community, and it is one that I will actively work to change. This month, stand with my community and me as we celebrate what has made our people strong, and let’s fight for the future we deserve. With another Hispanic Heritage awards celebration to honor the accomplishments of Hispanic Americans who contribute to our state and country, let’s all reflect on the strength and tenacity of Hispanic Americans.
Sky Jones
Lancaster
Time to vote
Ralph Brax uses “On this day in history”, mostly to bash Trump, but he has missed several notable events.
Biden apologized to the Border Horse Patrol for falsely accusing them of racism. VP Harris formed a coherent statement. President Biden successfully pulled the US out of Afghanistan. President Biden visited the Southern Border. Notice they are not dated, because they never happened.
President Biden praised the US Coast Guard crew that rescued people during Ian but one of the “swimmers” is being processed for discharge for not getting a COVID vaccination. Typical Biden administration move.
A Letter to the Editor writer wrote he was not asked by the Air Force if he wanted to get a vaccination, they just gave it to him.
I had the same experience in the AF but was never ordered to get an “experimental” vaccine or get out.
It is verifiable, the vaccine does not prevent getting or transmitting Covid even though the CDC waffles on this point. We have known for over a year that young healthy people (military members) seldom get a severe case of covid, but the Biden administration pushes forward with military discharges.
Governor Newsom complains gas prices are high and fault the oil companies. Stand beside the democrat majority in Sacramento and look in the mirror for the real culprit. Time to vote, time to remember that Sacramento works for anyone but the people.
Listening to KAVL 610 AM is like a cell phone with a bad connection. You get to hear about every fifth word.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
