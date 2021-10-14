Just a shot?
Look up the word, vaccine, and this is what it will say. “A vaccine protects is throughout life and at different ages from birth to childhood and into old age.”
Now we are being told that we need an additional shot for protection and some who have had vaccinations are still getting Covid. So what’s the story?
Is this a vaccine to protect us for life or just a shot? This is just a small example of why there is such distrust in the press and politicians.
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
Letter to his sister
After today’s lite wind, I had to get a note to my sister who moved away from here and always says its like a movie scene where she moved to.
Letter to my sister,
Sure you get sit in your living room and watch the snow falling, well here, yesterday it was in the 80 and today started out real nice, sat and watched as the neighbor hung her wash on the line to dry and then it dropped to the low 60’s, and to make it simple that’s the temp and the wind speed, visibility is almost 1/8 of a mile, and you can hear the sand softly etching the window pane, the whole scene outside is like a Hollywood movie, you know the one, Mummy and the big sand storm, I’m sure they filmed it here. You know I said I might need to sand blast the house to repaint, well that’s now being taken care of, and guess I’ll be getting the car repainted too. But no problem with the tumbleweeds piling up, with 80 mile an hour gust it slams them so hard against the house or car there is almost nothing left, and it kind of whips out the tumbleweeds too. So relaxing to just sit and watch the light wind, oh there go the clothes from the neighbor line, high into the air until they disappear into the brown muck. so relaxing, wait where did that tree go, I know it was there.
Robert Cheatham
Lancaster
Prophecies are real
Recently, Mr. Sirota wrote about Diane Clay, who according to her 18 Aug 2021 letter, is a minister that “…receive[s] words and prophecies from God.”
Pastor Clay issued her concern about the conditions of this nation, prophesying that God has put a curse because of sin. Mr. Sirota wrote that he gets nervous when “…someone claims to have detailed conversations with the Deity…” Sirota accuses Pastor Clay for excluding responses from other denominations and quoted Gandhi as saying, “I like your Christ, but I do not like your Christians.”
In an earlier letter, Mr. Marsh wrote that Pastor Clay is delusional for believing that she receives words and prophecies from God writing that disqualifies her from “…deciding that ‘our nation is sick.”
According to Wikipedia, the Bible (1 Corinthians 12, Romans 12, and Ephesians 4 & 1 Peter 4) states that charismatic gifts consist of “…word of knowledge, increased faith, the gifts of healing, the gift of miracles, prophecy, the discernment of spirits, diverse kinds of tongues, interpretation of tongues.” The purpose of spiritual gifts is to “…to edify (build up), exhort (encourage), and comfort the church.” God has used prophets throughout the Bible to warn Christians as well as non-Christians.
Once a prophecy is given, it must be tested: “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world.” 1 John 4:1 ESV.
How can prophecy be delusional if the Bible allows it? Throughout my 40 plus years as a Christian, I have heard many prophecies uttered in church. I myself have received prophecies in the past. I knew the prophecies were accurate because the prophets did not know each other because they were in two different churches.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Hammer on the grammar
Here are three areas where I think William Warford’s writing style needs some improvement.
In his column “Six reasons why I care if you’re unvaccinated”, (September 19), he started a paragraph this way: “And the reason we are not back to normal is because the numbers went back up again.” The word “and” is a conjunction. It joins two or more things together as in “Tom has a hammer and a screwdriver.” It can also be used to join two sentences together to form a compound sentence as in “Tom is smart, and Bill is handsome.”
Beginning a paragraph with a conjunction only serves to distract the reader and weaken the impact of the paragraph. Just leave it out.
Another reason to omit “And” in this instance is that it violates Rule 14 of Mark Twain’s nineteen rules governing literary art. Rule 14 is “Eschew surplusage”.
However, the more egregious offence committed by this sentence is its use of the redundancy “the reason is because”. Either say “The reason we are not back to normal is the numbers went back up again”, or say “We are not back to normal because the numbers went back up again.”
He did it again in the same column: “Another reason I care is because of people like Ray DeMonia.”
Lastly, I want to say a word about the subjunctive mood. I realize that it isn’t quite what it used to be. However, it would not sound right to sing that song from “Fidler on the Roof” and call it “If I Was A Rich Man”.
That is why this sentence of William Warford’s grates in my ear: “What if that someone was a relative or friend?” Have some compassion for the subjunctive mood and next time replace “was” with “were”.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.