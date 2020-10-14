‘Lawless nation’
I’m reminded of the 1992 L.A riots with all this unrest, rioting, looting and fires with only one exception ... during the L.A riots L.A.P.D was ordered to pull back leaving business owners to fend for themselves from criminals.
The good thing was law abiding Korean business owners exercising their 2nd amendment rights took the high ground by arming themselves in protecting their livelihood and some cases shooting back at rioters thus quickly ending the attacks, looting and burning.
Now imagine with all this nonsense political talk about early release of criminals from our prisons, opening our border, no cash bail, defund the police, demonizing the police, justifying criminal acts, DAs failing and refusing to prosecute criminals and destroying our first and 2nd amendment rights.
Politicians and the rich have nothing to worry about they have private armed security and live in private gated communities, and to think many wonder why gun and ammo sales are at an all time high.
Brace yourselves America should Biden win 2020 and beyond under a Democratic rule Americas future looks bleak. As they say ... a nation that does not enforce its laws becomes a lawless nation.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Prescription for civil war
This capitalist society is in the midst of a rolling fascist coup. Indeed, Trump is using his immense power to sabotage an “ordinary” bourgeois-constitutional election. He and his sycophants are attempting to undermine mail delivery relative to an election that will be dependent upon mail-in-ballots due to the pandemic that Trump’s callousness and incompetence have exacerbated.
He has urged armed right-wing “poll watchers” to terrorize voters of color. He has inspired terroristic street brawls and other menacing behaviors by white thugs, e.g., militia members, bikers, soldiers, and cops, throughout this election cycle and during its aftermath. And Trump’s Republican Party is interfering with polling places just as surely as Republican governors the likes of the disgusting Greg Abbott are removing ballot drop boxes.
The pathologically narcissistic Trump has repeatedly claimed that the only way he could be defeated is “if the election is rigged.” And, of course, his thuggish base understands this as a prescription for civil war. It is also a possible pretext for canceling the election and proclaiming the mail-in-ballots, as mentioned above, to be invalid.
So too could Trump’s defeat serve as justification for the declaration of martial law, as Trump has been urged by the lunatic Roger Stone and Fox So-Called News’ fascist fräulein Jeanine Pirro.
Among other such things, all of this demonstrates that we can no longer tolerate a top-down system of governance, which allows a tiny few to ride roughshod over the material and social well-being of the social majority.
The websites that lay at the opposite end of the following URLs give us a rough idea of what self-government would look like: www.slp.org/pdf/statements/siu_chart.pdf & deleonism.org/industrial-government.htm
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Vote no
Proposition 15 or “Kill The Goose That Laid The Golden Egg,” is the biggest con job since Bernie Madoff. Sacramento is selling this to help schools(?), after the hog trough runneth over that is and explains the sales pitch.
“It only effects business and commercial property,” is a ploy to public perception that all businesses owners are millionaires but truth be known, most are barely keeping their head above water, if the pandemic doesn’t destroy them, Prop 15 will be the a death knell. Business owners can either pass the cost on to consumers, close their doors or move to another state but liberals won’t have a clue till it’s gone.
There’s nothing wrong with an honest profit and in a competitive market I am never concerned about the business I patronize making too much, in fact, I hope there’s enough profit to provide the services I need the next time but so many don’t share my philosophy and have no problem taxing them to extinction.
I don’t own a business or do I trust Sacramento, Prop 15 is a slippery slope and comparable to the “camel in the tent.” What next, home business, totally eliminate Prop 13 or?
Vote no on 15!
Don Dyas
Rosamond
We might yet survive
Let’s vote folks; but first a tidbit about our (self) exalted leader — you know, TJ TeeRump.
Is not this the same Looney Toons who scoffed at wearing a mask in this “hoax” of a virus scare and promptly ran out caught the hoax himself just to prove it? (And now wears a mask?) Who had previously labeled himself as a “stable genius”? — What? What’s that we ask? Oh right! Boy howdy! Got it! He’s the smartest donkey in the barn!
But Biden, you ask? Well, let me explain ...
So, yes, folks, vote. And if there is a higher power somewhere, we may somehow yet survive.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
History repeats itself
The world was in the midst of a pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of Americans dead of the virus. The president was struck suddenly with the virus and the White House tried to keep his illness secret and then downplayed it for political reasons and also to not panic the nation.
He continued on with his presidential duties. That year was 1918 not 2020. The virus and pandemic was the Spanish flu. The president was Woodrow Wilson. The political issue was the then still controversial WWI.
In virtually identical situations the press at that time was supportive as they were in other similar situations. For example: President Franklin Roosevelt was diagnosed with hypertensive heart disease, cardiac failure and bronchitis. Against advise he continued to smoke. With the election of 1944 rapidly approaching the White House downplayed FDRs illness. FDR won re-election then 4 months later he died of a stroke.
In 1893 the nation was in a depression. President Grover Cleveland was diagnosed with cancer of the palate. Fearing that poor health would be considered a political weakness he underwent extensive surgery done secretly on a yacht in the ocean. Being in his mouth it was easily hidden from the public.
Presidents Kennedy, Eisenhower, Garfield and Wm. Harrison had similar stories. Yet President Trump is uniquely publicly condemned.
Notice how changed the control of information is developed today and how it is reported compared to previous times. The difference of course is the personality of Trump. This should be of great concern to all of us. Carl Sagan said it well over 20 years ago, “We might get away with it for a while, but sooner or later this combustible mixture of ignorance and power is going to blow up in our faces.“
John Manning
Palmdale
Vote for Christy
With COVID-19 ravaging public education, CA-25 needs a representative in Congress who will preserve the integrity of our youth’s education and advocate for proper safety protocols. Christy Smith is the most qualified candidate for that job.
Christy’s extensive credentials — from her career in the U.S. Department of Education to the PTA and school board and now a state legislator — prove she is the only candidate prepared to improve public education in CA-25. Mike Garcia knows it, too.
Why else would the PACs that promote Republican candidates flood constituents’ televisions and YouTube with ads disseminating false information about Christy’s time on the Newhall School Board?
Politifact recently published an article setting the record straight and clarifying Christy’s record. In the midst of the Great Recession, Christy voted to give layoff notices to some teachers while facing potentially devastating budget cuts. When the state budget was finalized, the teachers were reinstated.
The false claims the Republicans are making about Christy are so egregious that a bipartisan group of teachers felt compelled to pen an open letter to combat these attacks. They state very clearly: “no teachers lost their jobs.”
Vote for Christy Smith. With the future of public education in flux, she is the proven leader we need in Washington.
Marc Winger
Newhall
Enough bashing
I have seen in the letters section from time to time that some people have written in and made comments about some of the people who write letters a lot and especially those who continually criticize other letter writers.
And some of the people say they just bypass those particular letter writers and their opinions or comments or (bs).
It seems as though some of these writers have ongoing arguments a lot with each other and have to criticize or admonish or make their side known.
I too am tired of reading their letters. I too mostly just skim over them. It seems as if almost every day the same people have to have their say and their name in the paper.
It’s the same stuff back and forth all the time. Sometimes someone will say something worthy but most of the time they have to say something about the others by writing about what so and so said or implied or even by directly addressing the other person they have a difference of opinion about.
I like to see the letters from people who are thanking others for something, want to share some knowledge or information, let us know of a problem or solution to something or want to see if action can be taken about a problem.
If these particular people and I won’t mention names but everyone knows who they are; have so much to share, gripe about, correct others, then why don’t they just pay for ads in the paper where they can go on and on and on about whatever it is they constantly bothers them about each other?
That way they could get the attention they need. I am sure many others would love for this back and forth bashing other people to stop.
Barbara Richardson
Littlerock
The rest of the story
Sen. Harris likes to believe her own “facts.” In the Oct.7 debate, she said, “in 1864, President Lincoln held up nominating a supreme court justice because it wasn’t right.” According to the Supreme Court Historical Society, Sen. Harris failed to say or omitted the fact that in October 1864, the Senate was out of session, so Lincoln could not submit a selection.
However, on Dec. 6, 1864, Salmon P. Chase was nominated and 9 days later, confirmed by the Senate. As Paul Harvey used to say, “ Now you know the rest of the story.”
Peter Yablonski
Lancaster
