He was there
I can not believe Guy Marsh said that the killing fields of Cambodia never happened.
I was there and I now for a fact that the Communist Pol Pot killed more than a million people in Cambodia.
Guy doesn’t like it that one of his Communist heroes killed his own people but it happened and some of us know about it.
I don’t think Guy was even living then but I was and I was there. So don’t be so quick to believe what older Communists tell you about the world.
David Cooper
Lancaster
What went wrong?
On 4 Oct 2022, it was announced that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, married since 2009, have hired divorce lawyers.
Brady, who has seven Super Bowl rings, “…announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb 1. However, just 40 days later, the Superbowl-winning quarterback announced he actually was not retiring.” “Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen’s Marriage: What Went Wrong?”, flipboard.com Sep 2022
Bundchen stated: “Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present.” Psychotherapist Ludwig says,” I would imagine Gisele wants her feelings, wishes and goals to matter, in addition to her husband’s. All relationships have conflicts. It’s how these conflicts are handled that determine the quality of their relationship.”
Back in 2017, she said that Brady had “concussions pretty much – we don’t talk about it, but he does have concussions.” Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy: “…debilitating neurological disease with symptoms including memory loss and severe depression.” The NFL denied that Brady suffered any concussions. When Brady was asked about suffering any concussions, he said, “I’d really not like to get into that.”
However, Brady might have suffered a “sub-concussive impact” according to the Concussion Legacy Foundation: “...hits to the head that don’t cause full-blown concussions…”
Proverbs 18:22 states: “Whoever finds a wife finds a good thing.”
Tom Brady’s desire is to play football. Being married for 25 years (dated for 4 additional years as first-time girlfriend), I recognized the importance of listening to my wife.
I wanted her to understand that I value her greatly so she can know that her concerns are valid. If she left due to my unwillingness to listen, I would not be happy with anybody else. Why didn’t Brady realize this with his wife?
Vincent White
Lancaster
Made in America
The other day, President Biden said “You can describe our ideal economy in two words. “Made in America.”
However, during the last two years, he has engineered a war on the oil and petro-chemical industry, one of the biggest sectors of American industry, with the goal of shutting it down.
He has banned drilling on federal property, he has restricted new drilling permits, he has shut down the Keystone pipeline, and he is selling oil from our strategic oil reserves to the Chinese for cash and not to reduce our prices at the pump. He seems to forget that the entire fertilizer and plastics industries are based on oil.
Biden has also pursued buying “not made in America” oil from Iran and Venezuela, our enemies. So as a result, regular gas was $5.99 per gallon at Sam’ Club today, an all time high.
So here is my question. What happened to the 1.5 trillion dollar bill passed by congress that was intended to fight inflation? It’s sure not working.
Also, if Made in America is a good thing, why don’t we get our oil from America where it is plentiful, cheaper and cleaner than oil from other countries of the world?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
