I am so glad to see Nancy Pelosi working so hard to railroad, oops I mean prosecute the president, first impeachment and impeachment for a second time, what happened to double jeopardy, now to be able to remove him from office if he wins reelection by constitutional means, does she do any other work except try and tar and feather the president, apparently not.
The extreme left has taken over the party of JFK, Truman, Johnson, they talk about the constitution but they are the ones who want to make it a “Living Document” to be shaped and changed at their will, not a document printed in black and white that means what it says. it is there to protect you and me from overreaching governments.
Their plan remove freedoms one by one a little at a time. Nancy why don’t you take the millions of dollars you have and retire to a nice beach, but I guess power is a more powerful drug than heroin, you just need your daily fix.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
Few to none
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been asked repeatedly by media if they plan to pack the Supreme Court if elected as the president and vice president and they have refused to answer.
Not surprising as they take very few questions for the media. Joe Biden told the American public “will have to wait until he is elected to find out” — shades of Nancy Pelosi when the ACA was being discussed when she famously said “we will have to wait until the bill is passed to see what is in it.”
More recently Joe Biden answered the packing question when a reporter asked in the American public had a right to know, he said they did not have a right to know.
If he will not answer questions from the media when he is trying to get elected guess how often he will answer questions if he is elected — few to none. Think about this when you cast your vote.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
No more excuses
Most of the time I would never vote for a tax increases but in case of Measure AV (Palmdale) and LC (Lancaster) Local 3/4 Sales Tax increase I’m voting yes.
This is probably the most important tax measure ever to go before voters in either city in our Valley’s history.
The tax of less than a penny per dollar will raise $12 million a year for each of our city’s and raise the bar and services and quality of life for our residents.
We need a regional united economic development strategy plan to bring more jobs to our Valley. Both cities have come together on this but they need funding.
There are two Old saying; “It takes money to make money” and “You have to invest in the future to prosper” and we all know AV is in poverty especially with COVID-19 economic downturn.
We do not have the resource like other places like cities such as Santa Clarita or Irvine. This tax investment stays local. It cannot be stolen and used by out of town politicians down in LA County or up in Sacramento. It is totally controlled by our city council, the over sight committee and residence in each city.
The residents will be the watch dogs and have a direct say in how it is spent. Vote yes on Palmdale AV and Lancaster LC sales tax measures and get involved in local government. Those two things are the most important things you could ever do for yourself.
Remember local government impacts our lives the most. Aren’t you tired of the pot holes, dead trees, slow service, unbuilt parks and lack of high paying jobs in AV? Then get up Vote Yes and head to City Hall, we will have the local funding, No more excuses!
Jason Zink
Palmdale
A ‘hellish’ scenario
Donald Trump is infected with the corona virus. Following the public announcement of his diagnosis, the Trump misinformation machine got busy. Initially, the White House refused to level with Americans about when Trump last tested negative, what treatments he was receiving or what his symptoms were. His “doctor” addressed the public at a press briefing like a true Trump soldier, withholding details and slathering lipstick on the political pig that was the president’s illness only days after he mocked Joe Biden for consistently wearing masks.
But the president has theories about how he contracted COVID. He said to Maria Bartiromo in a phone interview, “I met with Gold Star families. I didn’t want to cancel that. But they all came in and they all talked about their son and daughter and father. And I can’t back up, Maria, and say give me room, I want room... they come within an inch of my face sometimes.”
Yeah, that’s it. It wasn’t the numerous mask-free, tightly-packed rallies and ceremonies he attended. It was those darned Gold Star families.
Now, a week later, the president declared he is cured. Interestingly, Trump received experimental medicines, including steroids that can give one a sense of euphoria — a sense of wellness that doesn’t necessarily reflect the reality of what’s happening in one’s body. “I feel great!,” he declared. “I don’t think I’m contagious at all!” He then followed with this bizarre, unqualified pronouncement regarding his regimen: “I call them cures. I don’t call them therapeutics. The Regeneron...I view it as a cure not just a therapeutic cuz I took it.”
It’s hard to tell if Donald Trump is delusional, or simply blathering to suit his immediate needs like he’s done for decades. Either scenario is a hellish one for the American people to endure.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
