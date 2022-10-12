What Trump has done
Let’s see what Donald Trump has been doing since he became president and lost the 2020 election.
1. Trump has lied to archivists, his attorneys, the DOJ, and the American people about how many classified and top secret documents he had in Mar-a-Lago.
2. He was the only president to be impeached twice.
3. He incited an insurrection at the Capitol, encouraged the Proud Boys and other thugs to arm themselves and stage a coup to overthrow the presidential election.
4. Trump made it clear that he truly admired and trusted Vladimir Putin (and, maybe, owes him something) and denigrated the intelligence agencies of the US.
5. In order to fleece his supporters out of even more money, he claimed the fair and free 2020 election was rigged and then collected millions of dollars from the MAGA crowd.
6. He joined up with QAnon. This group is centered on the bogus belief that Trump was secretly fighting a Satan-worshiping cabal of “deep state” enemies, prominent Democrats and Hollywood elites.
Several weeks ago a federal jury convicted Douglas Jensen, a leader of QAnon of felony charges that he obstructed Congress from certifying the electoral college vote and assaulted police officers during the siege. Poor Jensen won’t even get a pardon.
7. Trump was the first president to tell us all that he knew more than his generals, to organize a coup to overthrow the fair and free elections so he could stay in the White House, and he has a gold toilet.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Remember when
Remember when in the 50s and 60s we were taught that a new “ice age” was coming by the “scientists”.
Then they were teaching “global warming” now its “climate change” only thing I figure must not be any money in “ice age”.
Climateers must be having trouble with their Koolaid. Remember when in January 2021 gas average was $3.11 national average, then in January 2022 $4.66. Whose fault?
Joe Obiden reminds me of governor Lepetomane from movie Blazing Saddles being led around by his minion Hedley Lamar. When the Obidens inflation reduction act was going to give $7500 rebates for EV purchases the big 3 raised prices for said EVs $8000.
Adam Shiftless can’t raise enough money stateside so he’s over in Paris groveling for donations.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Everyone has an opinion
Opinion writer, Mr. Agreste, voiced his discontent about those who do exactly what an opinion letter writer is supposed to do: opine on a topic, subject, issue, news of the day, event, etc.
He is “really, really sick” of seeing letters about Mr. Biden, and his place in history ...
He then goes on, telling us that Mr. Biden is “not my man,” yet defends him, while calling Mr Trump everything, except what he is: out of office.
As for reality, you may want to watch a different news channel.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Bad idea
W
ho dreamed up this idiotic idea of having the Antelope Valley Press delivered by the haphazard United States Postal Service?
I hope this is a temporary fix for whatever ails your newspaper. At eighty-four years of age, and a decades-long subscriber, it was a true blow to open up this morning and realize it had really happened — no Antelope Valley Press. One of life’s pleasures for me while watching our beautiful sunrises, has been a cup of hot tea, toast, and reading the Antelope Valley Press.
We subscribers have been given ample warnings I know, but I kept hoping things weren’t as bad as they seemed.
Of course, I am not privy to the reasons the Antelope Valley Press has for making these decisions, but I am thoroughly disgusted at having to drive to the mailbox in order to get a newspaper that I have grown accustomed to my delivery person, Jose Castillo, leaving daily on my front door mat.
I am hopeful that this AV Press “experiment” fails, the delivery persons go back to their jobs, and I can discontinue the unnecessary trips that offset the joy I derive from reading my Antelope Valley Press.
Best wishes,
Irma Carroll Lindsay
Rosamond
Dahle’s interview
I
f you haven’t watched Brian Dahle’s Calmatters Interview, you are missing some good discussion regarding California. https://calmatters.org/california-voter-guide-2022/governor/brian-dahle/
John Hull
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.