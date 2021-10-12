Voting made easy
In his letter in the AV Press on October 9, 2021, Scott Evans said, “Undocumented immigrants do not have the right to vote.”
I have worked on many elections in Kern County and California makes it very easy for undocumented people to vote.
First, they print ballots in about seven different languages depending on the population of the area. In east Kern County they print English and Spanish ballots. To be able to vote, one must be a citizen of the USA.
For an immigrant to become a citizen, they have to be able to read and write English — so why do they print ballots in foreign languages. Second, if anyone says they have a problem reading the ballot, they are allowed to take someone in the voting booth with them. The only requirement is that the election worker has to document the name of the person who assisted the voter.
It is also easy for people to vote more once because they do not purge the names from the rolls. I have seen many names of people who are no longer earth on the voter rolls.
Some people are on the rolls two or three times with different addresses or the names may be slightly different. Many years ago, names of people who didn’t vote in general election were removed from the rolls. They didn’t have to vote in every election, but they had to vote in the general election.
It is very easy for anyone to vote in California and it is very easy to vote more than once because an ID is not required to vote. Yes, it should be easy to vote, but it should be legal.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Be thankful
I found a gas receipt from COSTCO dated 11/08/20 the cost was $2.85.9 a gallon. Purchased gas today, 10/8/21 at COSTCO for $4.08.9 a gallon. Thanks, Joe Biden, for “Building America Back Better” — you decide which is the bigger joke the slogan or the President.
Monthly expenses are $1000, checked my checking account and I have a $750 balance, so I transferred $1000 from savings to checking. Using Biden accounting I now have $1750 in my checking account, and it cost me zero. That my friends, is the $3.5T Human Infrastructure bill Biden and democrats are pushing.
In the NFL, Senate Leader Schumer would be assessed a “Taunting” penalty for this graceless speech after the vote raising the debt ceiling, with republican help, for another 6 weeks. Good luck getting Mitch and the GOP on board with the December debt ceiling vote.
If you were upset with the way AG Barr supported President Trump, you should be equally, if not more, upset with the conduct of AG Garland. The whole country can be thankful this ultra-partisan judge was not appointed to the Supreme Court.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
What’s the problem?
Is the problem police reform, or is it the moral decay of the society they serve?
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Lessons to be learned
The longest war in American history has finally ended.
Four US presidents were involved in this twenty year Afghanistan war and three of them knew we weren’t going to win, so they pushed it onto the next president to avoid being tagged with the defeat.
In 2001, George W. Bush invaded Afghanistan, overthrew the Taliban, weakened Al-Qaeda, and some how allowed Osama bin Laden to escape to Pakistan. He then decided to do a little “nation building”.
The government we put in Afghanistan was unpopular and corrupt and the Afghan army didn’t want to fight the Taliban. Barack Obama increased our troops, hoping we could defeat the enemy. By 2012, almost anyone who knew what was going on in Afghanistan understood we weren’t going to win that war. The goal now became to defend Kabul, the nation’s capital.
Donald Trump promised in his 2016 campaign he would get our troops out of Afghanistan. He lied. He didn’t want to accept the defeat and be seen as a loser.
Joe Biden made it clear in his 2020 campaign he would remove us from that war and bring the troops home. And low and behold, he had the guts to do what Trump refused to do.
In his column in the AV Press on September 5, Steve Chapman states that the critics who accused Biden of weakness were dead wrong. There was “noting weak about his resolve to put a stop to a hopeless war.”
There are numerous lessons to be learned from our failure in Afghanistan, but one is to stop sticking our noses in a nation’s civil war, such as Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. And another lesson is to cease believing military force is the answer to all our foreign policy problems.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
