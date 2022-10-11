A sign?
I’m due to renew my drivers license soon so about a week ago I went in to the DMV office in Lancaster to obtain a motor vehicle code book since I was going to have to take the written test. They had no English language copies. Is this a sign of things to come?
Norm Wiggins
Palmdale
A form of fraud
The demoRats finally tipped their hand today on how they will make next month’s election full of their usual fraudulent voting.
The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) contains a provision that Biden can declare a “Climate Emergency” that will give him sweeping, overwhelming powers to manage all aspects of our lives.
This is the setup they accomplished prior to the 2020 election where the Covid virus excitement was declared an emergency that they used to change voting procedures throughout the nation that amplified their voting fraud capabilities.
If you think that the next election will be honest, rethink that conclusion.
This fraud is only going to promote more people to doubt their government and consider how to make changes to the players that subjugate them.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Where are the adults?
As a 34-year Palmdale resident, it pains me to say that this is the most dysfunctional City Council I have ever seen.
The lack of integrity, respect, civility, professionalism is evident at council meetings and public events.
No wonder there was little-to-no opposition earlier this year when the Council voted to eliminate the position of directly-elected mayor. And no wonder it was necessary to implement a Council Code of Conduct this week.
One bright star in the chaos is Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, a strong, respected, independent voice. I hope voters re-elect her on November 8th.
We need an “adult” on the dais.
Sandy Corrales
Palmdale
If you like ...
Here we are less than 30 days from the midterm elections. Things to think about before you vote:
If you like paying $6 or more per gallon for gas, keep the current leadership in office.
If you like the current rate of inflation, keep the current leadership in office.
If you like having all the homeless on the streets (even though the government has thrown millions into housing they don’t use), keep the current leadership in office.
If you like having a wide-open southern border where known terrorists and drugs just walk on in, keep the current leadership in office.
If you like the rolling brownouts and having to use electricity for everything, keep the current leadership in office.
If you like the idea of having a high-speed rail line to get you to San Francisco in less time than it takes you to drive (sometime in the next two decades), keep the current leadership in office.
If you like having to ration water (even though we live next to the Pacific Ocean), keep the current leadership in office.
If you like having criminals on the streets threatening you, breaking into your home or shoplifting your local stores into closing, keep the current leadership in office.
If you’ve lost a family member or a friend to an opioid overdose and don’t think you can do anything about it, keep the current leadership in office.
If you like living in a state and nation where the Executive Offices rule by executive order and you have limited say, keep the current leadership in office.
If you don’t like the way things are currently going in the nation or in the state, think about changing the way you have been voting. It is truly up to us with our vote.
Greg Carlson
Rosamond
High speed rail
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “High-speed rail EIR available for viewing,” published in the Monday, September 5, 2022 issue.
The Environmental Impact Reports (EIR)’s approvals are very vital for moving forward with the planning process of each segment. However, no funding is available for any segment other than the Bakersfield to Merced California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) segment.
With completion funding for this segment provided by the California Legislature in the 2022-2023 California budget, this segment is planned to be operational by 2030.
All other planned segments remain unfunded. Maybe after the CHSRA first segment, (Bakersfield to Merced), is operational, by 2030, additional funding for other segments may be available. 2008 to 2022, without a track laid.
An additional unadvertised fact. When the CHSRA high-speed right-of-way arrives at San Jose, CA, the High Speed train equipment will be switched to an overhead wiring electrified commuter rail right- of-way between San Jose to San Francisco.
Thus, the high-speed train will be limited to 110 MPH maximum speed for this 50 mile commuter rail route. The homeowners along this route objected to a high-speed right-of-way between San Jose to San Francisco.
It is anticipated that the route between Burbank and Union Station will be a non-high-speed commuter rail right-of-way.
2008, the California taxpayers voted for a High-Speed Rail transit route between Union Station and San Francisco, with 200 MPH plus speed, and 2 & 1/2 hour transit time.
With limits of 110 MPH for 50 miles at the San Jose to San Francisco end, and 20 miles at the Burbank end, the 2 & 1/2 hour total transit time criteria may not be accomplished.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
He who has
the gold
W
hile describing the romantic version of America’s founding, Ray Freeman wrote, “America was built on God, the work ethic, and the Golden Rule” (Antelope Valley Press, 08.23.22).
That’s consistent with the societal-wide utopian view that America was founded upon principles of freedom and liberty.
That perspective also asserts that when those ideas came into conflict with the tyranny and authoritarianism of the British king, the colonists rose in defense of liberty and freedom.
So this view suggests that the American Revolution was motivated by the noble belief in these great ideas.
But history isn’t driven by ideas or changes in values and principles that develop over time but by changes in the material conditions of a society.
Therefore, the ontological materialist conception of history holds that America’s founding was an outgrowth of British colonialism, chattel slavery, class interests, primitive accumulation, and the then-burgeoning capitalist mode of production.
The conditioned belief that America was “built on God, the work ethic, and the Golden Rule” distracts us from capitalism’s extreme violence and exploitation.
Moreover, that idealism creates contradictions within American history. For example, the pronouncement that “all men are created equally” is in opposition to America’s history of chattel slavery, the genocide of native peoples, and settler colonialism more broadly.
So, to understand America’s founding through idealism, those contradictions don’t make sense to the point where one has to twist and bend one’s mind to “justify” them.
Often, those deviations are chalked up to the hypocrisies of the various “Founding Fathers.”
But to understand it materially, you can see that chattel slavery was a process by which slave labor was imported to jumpstart capitalism for the then-burgeoning American capitalist system.
In the end, “he who has the gold makes the rules,” as well as the prevailing ideas within society.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
‘CCP collaborator’
G
roundhog Biden is already the worst president ever. In my personal and humble opinion he’s a CCP collaborator which makes him a traitor.
In the short time he’s been president, by his policies we have the worst inflation in decades. Some may say is not his fault is the invisible people with whom he tries to shake hands (lol).
Come on man, then who is running the country? I realize he has very few brain cells left. That leads me to believe whoever is actually making the decisions have less.
This election day if you want more crime more inflation more illegal aliens vote Democrat.
P.S I demand reparations from anyone that voted for Groundhog & Mini Me (AKA Harris).
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
The ‘backbone’
of America
W
hen everything went to hell in Florida after Hurrican Ian, I didn’t see a convoy of Priuses, windmills, and social justice warriors coming to save the day.
I saw diesels trucks, combustion heavy duty generators, heavy tractors and bulldozers, fuel tankers, gas powered helicopters and rescue boats.
There was a whole lot of bearded “good ole boys” putting some of their ‘toxic masculinity’ to work, saving lives and rebuilding society. Biden didn’t send solar power generators to the devasted area, he sent gas powered generators.
Not one of the thousands of repair pole trucks that drove to the area to restore damaged lines, and poles was powered by electricity. People investing $100,000 plus in electric trucks are shocked to find out some of them take 5 days to charge and lose power a faster than advertised.
Be careful what you wish for all you ‘green new deal people’. It may have looked good on paper, but reality is slapping them in the face. God Bless the true backbone of America, the hardworking men and women of the middle class.
That’s what our country is made of, not politicians sitting behind a desk, keeping their fingernails clean, thinking of new ways to change what worked and destroying our country at an enormous cost to us all.
Has the Federal Government expanded beyond its core? I say yes, it’s overstepped its boundaries big time. It’s breaking the backs of hard-working citizens financially. Gas, Food and Utilities is out of reach for many. We all see it and feel it. We’re being squashed and shoved in a corner.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
