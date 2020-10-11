Corruption
Since I have already voted, I would like to vent about some of what I consider stupidity regarding elections.
If anyone believes that elections aren’t corrupt, they aren’t aware of how easy it is to get fake identification. Ask practically any high school or college kid who wants to drink but is underage. You get fake ID and you can vote.
I worked in a local library some years ago, and there was a guy with 3 library cards maxed out with overdue fines. Same address, phone number, but slightly different names on file.
If someone doesn’t think the same thing is happening with elections they are hopelessly ignorant. It has been going on for years. I remember the election motto for Cook County Illinois years ago: Vote early vote often.
Kay Brickner
Lancaster
Catch phrases
It is interesting that as some writers try to become more technical and specific in their response to other’s letters, their thinking and logic becomes more convoluted and confused.
Guy Marsh disagreed with my thoughts on the black lives matter riots, where I suggested that they don’t want equality, they want it all. His response was that the blacks have had to endure negative preference in about all sectors of life.
Yes, that’s true in the past but a result of modern laws on equality and racial equity, I’m not seeming it. What I do see and have experienced is just the reverse.
How many times have we heard, “the next hire has to be black,” regardless of their qualifications for the job. Joe Biden committed a racial act when he declared that his running mate had to be a black woman. His choice was a completely unqualified woman of Indian/Caribbean background who passes herself off as black now. But when she was elected to the senate, she was proud to be an Indian American.
Why do we still have a black Chamber of Commerce and black and Hispanic beauty contests?
We frequently hear about white privilege and I don’t know what that is. White does not automatically equal money, success, and position in society. My white colleagues as well as my black colleagues have worked hard to earn what they have. Some have had more success than others but I don’t know of anyone who was given it all by some mythical white or black angel passing out privilege and success.
“Racist” and “privilege” are just catch words used by the left to describe those they don’t like or agree with. They usually can’t back up what they say.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Vote no
Please vote no to any tax increases on the November 2020 ballot. That includes local and state proposed tax increases.
Lancaster and Palmdale worked together to add the local sales tax increase to the ballot. I praise them for working together. Now they need to work together and find ways to reduce spending.
I am lucky enough to have a job, but what about all the people that lost their job because of Covid. Can those people afford all these proposed tax increases? To top it off, prices for goods have gone up because of Covid and recently Waste Mgmt said they need to raise their rates.
The pamphlets say they need to raise taxes for schools, roads, and fire fighters. I didn’t vote yes in the last election to raise taxes and all those same things were on that ballot.
At least I’ve seen some roads getting repaved in the last year. Please vote no to any tax increases on the Nov 2020 ballot.
Brian Siciliano
Lancaster
No relief
When voters approve an increase in taxes, the taxes will never decrease.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
On the campaign trail
We all need the students back in the schools for the benefit of everyone involved, only if it is safe for everyone, right?
The upcoming election for a seat on the Area 3 position on the AVUHSD Board is against an open seat after Mr. Davis left back in Nov. of 2019. There is no incumbent record to vie against.
Of the several persons running for that seat all but one has some connection the A.V. High School system.
In other words they have connections through their interactions with persons in the system. They will be prone to protect those relationships will they not?
In order to get positive changes needed, you elect some one not beholdng to any one in the system.
Only one candidate has no such connections, yet has the experience on boards of directors to make positive change needed to get the AVUHSD back on track.
I am that candidate, Robert Teller.
When I was president of the IAM Union, my team and I negotiated a labor contract with Lockheed. I presided over three meetings a month for three years. Then as president of the Antique Automobile Club of America. I presided over two meetings a month, for 5 years.
For 30 years I have operated a small business as well. I know what is needed and how to get order in the business of the school system. They have a 300 million budget of tax payers money, that is a large business is it not? I wold be a one term candidate.
I will not accept a stipend for being in office. I do not feel a need to get paid to help the school system.
I would like to state, I believe Jill McGrady has done an admirable job and should be reelected.
Robert Teller
Lancaster
Corporate money
Christy Smith, who is running for U.S. Congress for the 25th District. Tells us she will not take any corporate money.
Yet she received one million dollars from speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi.
Carl Hernandez
Littlerock
Frustrating, irritating and immoral
What I find to be the most frustrating, irritating, and immoral about today’s political “Conservatives” is how many (not all) follow the lead of many of their biggest campaign donors/contributors who are pulling their strings behind the scenes.
These donors contribute millions and millions to conservative “think-tanks” which are essentially fake and phony right-wing propaganda mills/factories which are disguised as non-biased, objective, and scientific research “institutes” as well as are many of their political organizations, “foundations” and universities.
They have the nerve to peddle their never-ending grievance about how they are in the minority when it comes to having their views heard by the American people and how they are “outnumbered, none of which is true.
But what insults my intelligence the most is how many of them try to hide the fact they are extreme libertarians.
In addition, more of them than the public realizes also try to hide the fact that they are what I refer to as “Survival-of-the-Fittest” Social Darwinists who would love to abolish (not just cut) every single federal government social program that helps the lower-classes and middle-classes — especially Social Security which they hate the most.
To put it simply, there are many wealthy and powerful and influential conservatives participating in an elaborate conspiracy and scheme to try to brainwash the American people, and it needs to be exposed.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
Above the law
No one is above the law, Nancy Pelosi claims. Except Hilary Clinton, Joe Biden, his son Hunter, Ihlan Omar, Al Sharpton, Comey, Clapper, Brennan, and illegal aliens. Almost forgot, her hair.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
