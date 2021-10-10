There’s a cure
Notice how the socialist progressive Biden lovers never admit that Biden has done anything wrong.
Biden lovers fail to see his care takers the puppet masters behind the scene pulling his stings on the road to total government control in transforming America to a point of no return.
They get off when Biden the commander in kaos talks tough.
They fail to see Bidens failures on our economy, border, Afghanistan, higher taxes, gas, food, national security and Americas failing in world leadership proving their love is blind.
Honestly look in the mirror and ask yourself....do you feel safer and are you better off now since January 2021.
If your answer is yes your suffering from a new COVID strain called Bidenitis spread through the media propaganda your not only blind but in my opinion your living in a fantasy world misinformed by the bias liberal media.
There is a cure a vaccine for Bidenitis called opening your eyes and mind to the truth. Biden with the help of the liberal media is pushing the COVID fear as a weapon in I command you “Simon says” you will obey or else.
Demanding all citizens get vac while intentionally ignoring the thousands of illegals crossing the open border without COVID testing or demanding vaccinations.
Looks like COVID is the Socialist Democrats seeking total political power a blessing in disguise.
“Never let a crisis go to waste” ...and we wonder why theres no calls for a full congressional investigation.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Revolting taxes
The old cliche says that nothing is certain except death and taxes. Well, living in California we are sure to be taxed.
Most of us pay our taxes each year plus all the daily recurring taxes with some grumbling. Yet the amount we pay hurts.
The state has a surplus of $85 billion. That’s the largest surplus ever. So why add more taxes?
Our gasoline tax is almost 70 cents per gallon plus sales tax and other car related taxes are the highest in the nation.
If I fill my gas tank the tax I pay is almost $16 for one tank of gas.
Yet the Governor is about to sign another tax law. This one is going to tax the miles we drive our cars.
So if I drive 20,000 miles in one year, and if the tax is 5 cent/mile, will I be asked to cough up another $1,250?
If so this new tax plus the license fee, gas tax and insurance, will cost me about $3000 per year extra that I don’t have.
And that’s only one of my cars. And there is no rapid transit service.
It’s the practice of funding government through various methods of taxation.
Yet, throughout our history, there have been tax revolts. There’s prop 13 revolt and the American revolution which was essentially a tax revolt.
The cry was “No taxation without representation.”
In California, the democrats have a hammer lock on the state government and are free to do and tax as they please.
Example: The upcoming California budget has $7.5 billion set aside for the failed homeless programs.
There is going to be a point where tax paying Californians are going to revolt against the freewheeling spending and giveaways of those currently in power.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Out to get them
Wow, it seems that we are now seeing conservative Republicans getting seriously ill and in many cases are even dying because they refuse to get vaccinated.
Statistically, 92% of Democrats have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the three different vaccines currently available.
Whereas, only 56% of Republicans have been vaccinated.
Could this alarming statistic be due to fact that ultra-right wing conservative do not believe in science or could it be due to the fact that they listen to Fox’s Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, who both fuel the vaccine debate as a freedom being taken away, instead of something that would be good for the public health of a nation?
As Forrest Gump said; “Stupid is as stupid does.” These diehards just love to hang on every word and action that their beloved Mashiach, Donald J. Trump whom they anointed with oil, so that he could have been elevated to the designated prophetic role of the Grand Poobah of the Republican Party.
President Trump spent the first 16 months of the pandemic doing everything he could to downplay it.
In addition he insisted that the virus was “going to disappear.”
Another sad statistic is 12 states with the highest Covid-19 case rates for every 100,000 resident are all run by Republican governors. In addition, red states have the highest percentages of death for every 100,000 residents.
It appears to me, Republicans, just love conspiracy theories in addition to spreading misinformation regarding vaccination.
Suspicion of vaccination and fear persist throughout the ultra-right wing conservative’s world. These people enjoy proliferating misinformation on the Internet.
The vaccination debate is now beyond rhetoric. People who remain unwilling to be vaccinated and opposed to wearing masks seem to think that the rest of the world is out to get them.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Do you see what I see?
Sam Kilanowski’s letter It has to be true made me ponder; “Why hasn’t anyone in the GOP publicly done anything about this or any other of the 2020 election fraud reports?
There has been a number of these allegations in other states. I am not casting any dispersions here, just asking a few questions.
1) Does the GOP have something to lose by investigating? 2) Are they keeping a low profile so as to try to do the same thing in the midterms? 3) Does anybody see what I see?
Charles T. Houston
Rosamond
Ready for growth
Move our homeless people slowly off the streets and onto big empty lots full of small sheds, one to each situation.
If the location changes and is needed, these very small houses (but larger than tents) can be picked up and moved to a new location. This will keep Palmdale and Lancaster never clogged and ready for growth.
Christopher Roe
Palmdale
