Some beliefs
Im considered an enemy of democracy by the liberal socialist Democrats for exercising my constitutional right to freedom of speech because I openly believe in....God, putting America first, believe in freedom of speech and the right to keep and bare arms, freedom of the press truth in reporting, smaller government, support law and order, closed and controlled border, free markets and open economic inter prize, hard on crime and repeat offenders, parental rights over government intrusion, teachers should educate not indoctrinate, I don’t play the minority victim game for support, believe in the nuclear family, lower taxes, real natural men cannot get pregnant, what consenting adults do in private is no ones business so why go public, right to life, world peace through a US superior military power, America is a Republic and the need for voter I.D against voter fraud.
Wow! so that makes me a fascist a enemy of democracy in the twisted minds of the liberal social Democrats. What ever happened to agree to disagree in a free and open debate conversation in the sharing of facts and beliefs instead of being politically persecuted.
Freedom of speech is the building block of a free society. Im reminded those who believe in nothing will fall for anything.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Only in America
Most people like to think that bad, nasty things happen in other countries, but not in the U.S. Well, here are some things that occurred that you might have thought, “It can’t happen in America.”
1. The former president continues to whine and complain that the 2020 election was stolen from him. There is absolutely no evidence that fraud can be found, and it is clear that Joe Biden is our president.
In early August 2022 that former president delivered a long, nasty, utterly false speech calling Biden “the enemy of the state,” and that he is a “monster.”
He viciously attacked the DOJ and the FBI who were simply doing their jobs protecting our national security and democracy. It couldn’t happen in America.
2. First it was in Flint, Michigan, where for weeks the water was brown and dangerous to drink or, even, take a shower. Now it has occurred in Jackson, Mississippi, where for months citizens had no water to drink or flush their toilets. The population is mostly Black. Do you really think it would have happened in Beverly Hills or Ft. Worth? Couldn’t happen in America.
3. Joe Biden, who Republicans say has done nothing, has created close to 400,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate remains steady at 3.6%. Looks pretty good to me.
Our former president did all he could to weaken Barack Obama’s very healthy economy. In 2017-18 he created fewer jobs than Obama did, but claimed he was a businessman who knew what he was doing. By the time he left the office the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14%. But we are to believe Biden has done nothing. Only in America.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Your misery level
‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
Most Americans have not read their Declaration of Independence and teachers do not explain it.
Do Read it for yourself.
The excerpt included here is from paragraph 2 of the document and contains 4 valuable points.
1) God Almighty, our Creator, created all men equal. A self-evident truth.
2) God Almighty, endowed all men with certain inalienable rights, rights that cannot be removed by government, and a few of the rights include: Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.
3) That to secure these rights Government is instituted among Men, and government derives its powers from the consent of the governed.
4) That when government becomes destructive of those rights it is charged with protecting, the people still possess the right to alter or abolish that offending government and replace it with one that shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.
How is your misery level?
President Abraham Lincoln said: “We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who would pervert the Constitution.
Read, Share, Discuss and You Decide.
Richard D Skidmore
Lancaster
So ...
So, the G.O.P., after taking back the House, and Senate, will, first thing, reverse the hiring of 87,000 IRS folk —
Those of you, who will decry that, just go ahead and refuse any tax refunds you get, legal or otherwise, and write a check to the US Government, for $1,000 for more. Problem solved.
Those of you, who have lambasted Law Enforcement, especially since 2020, when America saw untold billions of dollars of fire damages, thousands of businesses destroyed, hundreds of assults on folk who were in the wrong place, and many dead, killed by rioters, none of which have yet to be jailed, that you helped bail out of jail, and yet — you still have not said word one, against that year and the lawlessness ... But — you get your panties twisted when rumor mongers (Schiff, etc) yell about “Russia” — “Raids.”
You whine over Roe v Wade — why? The Feds have no business doing abortion business — states only decide that — so sayth the supreme court — rightly so ... Stop lying about it —abortion is not illegal in most states — why? Voters said so.
If you vote for someone based on what they blather about abortion, and not inflation, crime, border, drugs, you are not smart. The supreme court will overturn, disavow, any “law” as unconstitutional any federal abortion anything. It’s a state decision — not a federal one. If you’re going to spout off about laws — learn them, first ...
So, talk is, ,that Biden will finish the “wall” — if so, it’s 5million illegals too late — not counting “get aways” ...
So, 25,000 or more illegal women and children are sleeping on the streets of El Paso, Texas, each night. Why? El Paso is overrun will illegals entering there. While El Paso can handle some, no city can handle 500,000.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Sex as a weapon
PETA in Germany’s campaign leader, Daniel Cox, is advocating for all women to withhold sex from men if they eat meat.
This presents me with more than one quandary.
First of all, at my age, I need meat to have the energy to have sex.
To paraphrase Pink Floyd: “If I don’t eat my meat, I can’t have any sex. How can I have any sex if I don’t eat my meat?”
His idea implies that sex is merely a weapon that women use to get men to do what they want; God forbid they should actually enjoy it. It also assumes that all women are vegan or vegetarian.
My wife enjoys all the popular meats.
I enjoy my charcoal grill. I have no doubt California will outlaw charcoal soon enough. Enjoy your backyard cookouts while you can.
What if a man is vegan and his wife is a carnivore?
What should the man withhold?
I also fail to see how this applies to the ethical treatment of animals.
Does he want cows as pets, or to ironically eliminate them entirely?
Mr. Cox has linked a study indicating that men emit 41% more emissions than women proving their “toxic masculinity”.
He also said his goal is not only for men to emit less methane, but for their wives to stop procreating entirely with men who eat meat.
“Every child who is not born saves the planet 56 tons of methane/Co2 equivalent per year,” said Cox.
I think PETA is bloody bananas.
My body, my choice.
I’m cooking tri-tip burgers on the grill tonight, and my wife is happy about it.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
On the
march again
W
ith the state offering us more options after death for the disposal of our dead bodies we are faced with new presentation decisions concerning the composting of our flesh.
The state’s new garbage sorting diktat insists that all paper towel material go into the compost barrel with the discarded food scraps, green vegetation waste and optionally our dead bodies too.
Are we only allowed to adorn our cadavers with paper towels now before insertion into the Waste Management composting trash barrel? Wouldn’t cadaver modesty be allowed? I guess the need to dress for success is now passé.
By the way, we can all cancel our Burial Insurance policies as the state big brother is on the march again.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Because they can
T
here are many reasons for gas prices going up; winter blend gas, refinery maintenance, supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and now hurricane Ian.
The real reason the oil companies are raising prices is because they can.
Bernie Guzenske
Palmdale
Puppets
O
ur recent history lesson as recalled by Mr. Brax needs some clarification and fact checking. Here is the quote by President Trump during the interview after the situation:
“You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”
“And you had people — and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists — because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. Okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly.”
You left out the part “they should be condemned totally.” What part of that is it that Democrats don’t understand?
When you have to stoop to lies of omission to try to make a point you have lost the argument.
To praise President Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan surrender is a stretch to say the least. That disaster speaks for itself.
President Biden flew over burned-out forest and mumbles something about climate change and his followers think he is doing something about it.
President Trump issued an executive order directing the secretaries of Agriculture and Interior to implement policies to improve forest management practices by reducing hazardous fuel loads, mitigating fire risk and ensuring the safety and stability of local communities.
The difference being the Democrat puppet is all talk and no meaningful action unless it hurts the American people. The Democrat agenda has always been and will forever be symbolism over substance. As long as it appears like they are doing something that’s all that counts.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
