Some beliefs

Im considered an enemy of democracy by the liberal socialist Democrats for exercising my constitutional right to freedom of speech because I openly believe in....God, putting America first, believe in freedom of speech and the right to keep and bare arms, freedom of the press truth in reporting, smaller government, support law and order, closed and controlled border, free markets and open economic inter prize, hard on crime and repeat offenders, parental rights over government intrusion, teachers should educate not indoctrinate, I don’t play the minority victim game for support, believe in the nuclear family, lower taxes, real natural men cannot get pregnant, what consenting adults do in private is no ones business so why go public, right to life, world peace through a US superior military power, America is a Republic and the need for voter I.D against voter fraud. 

Tags

