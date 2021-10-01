Something’s not right
Just Wondering why we as folks living in the AV are told to cut back on water and then I see in the paper where our two Cities out here are approving housing tracts, housing developments and apartment complex left and right, something isn’t right here.
Windsor Taunton
Leona Valley
Never amazed
Things that make one go hum. Take Maxine Waters and Al Sharpton claiming Haitians are being wiped by BP Cowboys brought back memories of slaves being wiped. Wheres Jesse Jackson?
The AP reporter who was there and took pictures said there was no wiping just BP officers on horseback blocking Haitians from crossing the border.
After seeing the video myself proved no one was wiped notice no news interviews of the so called wiped Haitians showing their wipe marks?
Biden stated we will “make those agents pay.” V.P Kamala wasting no time seeing an grand PR opportunity just had to weight in by calling for a federal investigation.
Maxine is your typical run of the mill demigod race baiter causing more racial division with a wild imagination now claims to be so concerned, where was she a month ago.
I wonder what has Maxine Al Sharpton Biden or Kamala personally done to help Haitians in Haiti.
Meanwhile Maxine Al and the BLM supporters continue to the ignore the hundreds of Black youths shot and killed monthly all across Americas inner cities for the last 60 years to include Maxine’s home district in Los Angeles.
Im never amazed how some folks gain and maintain political power by being part of the problem not the solution with help of the bias liberal media.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
‘Debacles’
‘Liar in Chief “is back with questions about the Voter Fraud Commission of 2017, which was closed without result. From Kansas City Star 4 Jan 2018:
“Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry,” the commission’s spokesman said in a statement.
“Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action.”
Commission Vice Chairman Chris Kobach.
Liar in Chief is pulling the head-fake “look over there” because his guy has screwed-up by the numbers since he has taken the presidency. Biden started the border crisis as the candidate by saying that immigrants should “come on over”.
After becoming president, he cancelled programs that effectively closed borders. SCOTUS ruled to revert back to the Trump policy, but he ignored the ruling. He assigned the VP to fix the crisis, who did nothing and stayed away from the splatter.
Biden’s pull-out from Afghanistan was contrary to military advice; he abandoned Bagram AB before getting US citizens out of the country.
US citizens are still hostages. Biden’s vaccination and mask mandates are clearly burdensome to business, education and everyone attempting to thrive in this previously capitalistic economy.
Biden and Democrat leaders want to establish a one-party government to control you.
Democrats own these debacles, starting with Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who resurrected Biden from single-digit obscurity in the Democrat primaries, followed by the media, which buried the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop containing evidence of the Biden family corruption, the Deep State coup conspiracy, Big Tech information suppression and voters who were not paying attention.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
