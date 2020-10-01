‘Intolerance is the problem’
Mr. Marsh responded to Jack O’Connor’s letter correctly, stating that socialism’s concern “is an equitable distribution of wealth” while capitalism has little concern about equality. “Capitalism vs. Socialism: What’s the Difference?” Investopedia.com, 23 Jul 20.
Additionally, Marsh writes: “Christianity essentially calls for workers to remain submissive and to await a better life in the ‘afterlife,’ which is of course, a con job… for ‘God’ is nothing more than a matter of unthinking belief that is passed on from one generation to another.”
I saw a movie about Lee Strobel who was an atheist who studied the Bible to prove that it was false.
He ended up becoming a Christian. According to the Bible, nonbelievers who do not accept Christ will spend eternal torment in hell. Outside the Bible, there are mysteries.
People blind from birth that saw heaven: “Studies have shown that when blind people dream, they don’t see. Yet in NDEs [near death experiences], studies suggest blind people often see.” “In Near-Death Experiences, Blind People See for First Time,” www.theepochtimes.com, July 2016
Where did the animals/plants get their characteristics from starting with the hummingbird (only bird that can fly backwards; have tongues grooved like a “W” shape, and have tiny hairs on their tongues to lap up nectar); grasshopper (have ears on their bellies); Venus flytrap (“counts” the movement of insects before closing).
God will deal with Christians who neglect to address the wrongs in society. By the way, it is nonbelievers such as Marsh that is making a difference: “With no supernatural arbiter to fall back on, nonbelievers know it is up to them and them alone to promote justice, compassion and a fair society.” “Atheists Aren’t the Problem, Christian Intolerance Is the Problem,” time.com, Sept. 2014. That is what I always admire in Mr. Marsh.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Comedy or tragedy?
Recently I have not contributed to the opinion page. My husband has had to endure my rants. But now I feel I must come forward to condemn the actions of this president.
I was born and raised in England but became a United States citizen in 1969. During the last four years I have increasingly regretted that decision.
I thought America was a country with a conscience that believed in the rights of all people to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Unfortunately, some people equate their pursuit of happiness to their desire to own guns whose only purpose is to kill quickly.
It has been said that if we do not learn from history we are condemned to repeat it. Now, take a look at the history of Hitler’s rise to power and compare it to Trump’s.
He started by saying “I will make Germany great again.” Does that sound familiar? Then he gathered only “yes“ men around him that would not only do his bidding but were afraid of his anger.
If this doesn’t sound familiar go back to Henry VIII of England. There are many similarities between him and Trump.
The major difference was Henry could order decapitation instead of pressure to resign.
On the wearing of masks: Mask wearing is not a political issue; it is a health issue. When you board a plane you are required to wear a seat belt.
If you refuse you will be removed from the plane. One question I have is, in the future, when producers get around to making a movie of this “unpresidented” four years, will it be a comedy or a tragedy?
There is definitely enough material for a sequel.
Gillian Ray
Lancaster
Be afraid
What happened to the Democrat Party of Harry S. Truman and John Kennedy who were proud to be Americans, who were patriots who served their country to now we have seen the Democrat party swing so far left as to have Democrat mayors sit back and watch their cities burn telling the police to stand down, Democrat governors like Newsom who violate federal law at will.
Democrats who would rather see the economy of our country collapse as long as they can blame the president.
The speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi making what is clearly hate filled comments. A presidential candidate who without the complicity of the media would have been arrested and convicted of corruption along with his son. The presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate who are so far left who will implement their constitution destroying agenda, eliminating the hard fought for rights we enjoy today.
Remember it was Newsom who shut down churches but not pot shops or Wal Mart, maybe people need pot and cheap Chinese sneakers more than God, but the freedom of religion or the ability to pray together was the first to go, the Left hates God after all. Watch out for the extreme left who have taken over the Democrat party the so called Progressives who only seek more power. Newsom, Biden and their like are pushing the Green New Deal that is just a smoke screen to reduce your freedom. The first ‘New Deal’ under FDR who tried to push us into Socialism was a disaster,do we never learn Socialism never works, never.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
Another choice?
Trump? Biden? I’ve been voting since 1978, & 4 t/1st time I don’t want either of those forced choices. Anyone else? But I’m still voting.
Lisa Gordon
Lancaster
