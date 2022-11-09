Hoping for a ‘tsunami’
Mr. White asks the question, “how Trump’s policies benefitted you if you made under $400,000”. There is not enough space here to even scratch the surface but here’s a few.
The southern boarder was secure, inflation was the lowest it had been in decades, the economy was running like a dream at record highs, interest rates at record lows, he did not get us involved in another war, gas prices were low, groceries were reasonably priced, energy was reasonably priced and abundant.
The stock market was at record highs, higher wages, Median income reached an all-time high after the largest ever one-year increase, poverty was at a record low after the largest decrease in 50 years, America gained 7 million jobs, real jobs, not fake workers returning from Covid vacation.
Unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, Native Americans, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school diploma all reached record lows. Unemployment rate for woman the lowest in 70 years, not bad for a racist misogynist as you all want to call him.
I’m not sure why those of you on the left don’t know this information, perhaps you should stop listening to the voices in your head and reassess your news sources.
I think it’s safe to say everyone in America benefited from President Trumps policies. He was able to accomplish this and much more while having to fight the jackals with their constant harassment and bogus impeachment circus.
The American people have had enough of the democrat party and their woke agenda as you will see on Tuesday and again in 2024. Can we all say red tsunami? Let’s all say it together, red tsunami!
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Republican Latinos
I received an email from LULAC stating “LULAC national hot line goes live to help stop Latino voter intimidation” voter intimidation, really!
You mean to tell me Latinos were being singled out from voting by those mean White racist, what a bunch of last minute voter scare tactics.
Looks like the liberal progressive Democrats are really disparate by falsely pushing fear. When will LULAC realize Latinos are more in line with Republicans due to our hard work ethics, adopted traditional American values, anti abortion, religion and love to our newly adopted country.
LULAC supports the progressive Democratic parties lust for political power and control over Latinos.
With an estimated 5 million immigrants entering Biden’s open border policy LULAC has yet to help in feeding, provide clothing, provide shelter, medical care for the millions of illegal immigrants.
No longer will Latinos who obeyed the American immigration laws like millions of immigrants before them be lead blindly. Latinos have finally opened their eyes to the truth of the progressive social liberal Democrats agenda.
Many Latinos including myself are proud to be part of the red wave in helping restore America back to her greatness by helping provide opportunities for a better future for all who call America their new home.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Reflecting
Let’s reflect on some of the events in one of my favorite features in the Valley Press, “Today in History.”
On September 28, 1962, a federal appeals court found Mississippi Governor Ross Barnett in civil contempt for blocking the admission of James Meredith, a Black student, to the University of Mississippi. Donald Trump really wanted to place a picture of Barnett in the Oval office.
On October 4, 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini conferred at Brenner Pass in the Alps. Sort of like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s meeting at Helsinki.
On October 11, 2021, U.S. economist David Card won the Nobel Prize in economics for pioneering research demonstrating that an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring, and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. When, oh when, will Republicans accept the truth?
On October 12, 2007, former Vice-President Al Gore and the U.N.’s Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change won the Nobel Prize for sounding the alarm over global warming. Al Gore has been a beacon on the issue of climate change. Donald Trump still has little idea of what the issue is and he doesn’t care.
On October 20, 1979, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum was dedicated in Boston. I understand Trump’s Presidential Library will be filled with stolen documents and porno videos.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
