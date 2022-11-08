Not his choice
If you are undecided about who to vote for in our congressional election, consider the following facts. Our current congressman Mike Garcia voted against capping the cost of prescription drugs, including insulin, even though other Republicans supported those efforts.
He voted against healthcare for veterans harmed by burn pits in our wars. He voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill that would create jobs and repair infrastructure throughout our region. He even voted against protecting the right to access birth control and condoms because of his extremist far-right views.
But while campaigning in this election, Garcia does not try to defend any of his votes. Instead, he misrepresents his record. He avoids candidate debates and public town halls in favor of misleading TV ads and mailers.
He claims to care about lowering healthcare costs, but his plan just lets health insurance companies deny us lifesaving treatments.
He claims to want to protect social security, but he then sneakily signals support for Republican plans to make savage cuts to benefits.
Then he blames his opponent, Christy Smith, for the cost of gas, even though she’s not in government and has no power to do anything about gas prices. But guess who did have that kind of opportunity?
Mike Garcia, who earlier this summer voted against a bill to stop price gouging by the big oil companies who are making record profits.
Mike Garcia cares more about serving far-right extremists and special interests than helping any of us.
He has failed us repeatedly, so don’t vote for him.
We deserve better.
Devon Gonzalez
Palmdale
McGregor’s plan
Not long ago, the AV Press ran a story.; titled: LA County offers training classes on the dangers of fentanyl.
Although., I applaud the efforts, I think we should be looking into the connection between fentanyl and open Borders as well. However, since I’ve taken a sabbatical from the democrat party, Tusi gabbard style, and don’t want to be tagged an aluminum hat follower of Trump, taking orders from Tucker Carlson on Fox.
Let’s hear what the pros say. According to a news memo from the Department of justice, (date: 8/12/22) for the southern district of California. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon reported; Fentanyl seizures at the Border continue to spike making San Diego a national epicenter for fentanyl trafficking. Congressman Mike Garcia recently attributed the deaths of 21 Santia Clarita teens to Bidens open Borders. Ironic, isn’t it.
As a Democrat, I got this crazy political science theory, that the only way to save Democrats from bazaar-o- world, and shock them back to reality is to vote Republican. It’s perfect. The theory works in reverse too.
Well. I Gotta go. Tuckers on. You can thank me later.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Protect the residents
I am wondering why we even have zone enforcement agencies in the Antelope Valley. I have been complaining about a company who bought 2 residential parcels in a populated area of Littlerock since January.
They have been using the parcel as a heavy equipment base and transfer yard for large quantities of dirt and broken concrete. They bring some in and then haul it back out as needed creating a huge dust problem with no attempt to control the dust.
I have complained to Air quality, zone violation office, Commissioner Barger’s office with zero results. I was told the only option they had was to levy a lien on the property to prevent them form selling the property until they pay the lien. I was told there are multiple parcels with same violations.
I have a suggestion for Ms Barger. Have LA county creat an ordinance that would allow them to issue desist orders and if they don’t comply, empound property and equipment. Do Something to protect the residents.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Catching up
For the last few weeks, we’ve been in the sweet part of the season where I don’t need to use the heater or air conditioner.
I’ve discovered that avocados are not only a miracle food, but the pits make excellent projectiles for my blunderbuss.
I have recently returned from Oahu, Hawaii, where I celebrated my 35th wedding anniversary, and my father’s 86th birthday.
Gas was $5.39 per gallon, which was over one dollar per gallon less than Palmdale’s price the day we returned.
Pretty much the same as when I returned in 2015.
We are definitely getting hosed on gas prices here in California.
I never got a check from that multi-billion-dollar California surplus to help pay for gas.
Someone got shot to death in the Merrie Kerr parking lot a couple nights ago.
I heard the gunshots. At least 10. I think that’s the second shooting at the park in the past two months.
That’s where I’m supposed to take my ballot. I wonder if the police tape will be down by then.
I only had six kids come by my house on Halloween. I’m amping on crappy sugar treats right now.
I’ve heard rumors of atmospheric rivers forming to the north. Oroville and Shasta reservoirs might fill back up again.
I’m all for firing up the full force of American energy production.
Returning to energy independence will be the quickest way to solve our inflation and gas price problem.
Coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear, solar, water and wind turbines. We have it all.
Release California Condors at the ribbon cutting of the next wind turbine farm.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Controversial flag
It is alarming to read a recent story about the Betsy Ross flag as the story reports the apparent illiteracy teachers happily pass on to their students.
A leaked FBI training document lists the Betsy Ross flag as a potential symbol for “…violent extremism.” The bulletin also included several other patriotic symbols from our American history. Even Joe Biden (D) has chimed in with his condemnation of the Gadsden Flag.
Sadly, this isn’t the first time the Betsy Ross flag has been controversial
Shortly before Independence Day in 2019, Nike announced its plans to release an athletic shoe featuring the Betsy Ross flag. Nike spokesman Colin Kaepernick (D), a fired football player, objected, condemning the flag as a symbol of racism and slavery; social media detonated.
Consequently, Nike announced that it was halting its production of the shoe. There are literally thousands of American patriots who fly the Betsy Ross flag because they see it as our Founding Fathers did, the symbol of a “…nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”
Our Betsy Ross flag includes 13 alternating red and white stripes; 13 stars encircled on a blue field for each colony that declared its independence from King George III and Great Britain, “…as Free and Independent States…”. This flag is a humbling symbol of the American Revolution, and its principles (read The Declaration of Independence) we celebrate annually.
Our Declaration of Independence declares that “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Tragically, these controversies encompassing the Betsy Ross flag are the bitter fruit of our government’s progressive educational agenda.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Tearing the country apart
Marty Scepan I know many conservatives, and not one were happy about what happened to Paul Pelosi.
I have also never met a Democrat that was happy about the Steve Scalise ball field shooting. There are crazy people on both sides of the aisle, and your letter is of little help.
You, like many letter writers on both sides lump everyone together in the same box. It’s like a team sport and it’s tearing this country apart.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
Unicorn dreams
In 2013 a woman entered a Catholic church in Paris while people were practicing Christmas carols.
While protesting abortion restrictions she proceeded to partially disrobe, simulated having an abortion and then relieved herself on the alter. She was convicted of a serious crime by the highest court in France because of this act. However, citing the right to free speech, the European Court of Human Rights overturned the conviction.
This is an example of the inevitable result when an elite few appoint an even smaller group of elites to make general rules for the entire world. We can only imagine the justifiable outcry if these blasphemous acts occurred in a synagogue or mosque.
A recent letter writer called for a single world government, reduction of population from the current 8 billion to 2 billion and elimination of national borders. Necessary territorial borders have existed since Neanderthal times. Reducing population by 6 billion would require over 50 years if no new births occurred. Of course in 50 years those women remaining would be beyond child bearing age.
Another writer in support of socialism and Marxism has inadvertently admitted that the marginal economy of Cuba today is largely because of the US embargo. In other words socialism survives only if it is supported by capitalist economies. This revealing comment is welcome – even if it is unintended. Thank you.
Socialism has always been and will always be a cruel, deadly totalitarian ideology. Just ask the people of previous eastern Europe for only one of multitude examples.
The nations of Europe today are not socialist economies. They are capitalist nations with a variety of social programs - a far cry from unicorn dreams of socialism.
John Manning
Palmdale
Something isn’t right
‘We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” So declared Barack Obama fourteen years ago.
Look around and behold the soul-crushing transformation toward regressive authoritarian socialism under the deceitful misnomer of Democratic Progressivism.
Something isn’t right. Is it possible we’ve been tricked by our ruling Party?
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
Manipulating language
Jason Zink: “I urge voters to vote no on Measure 1. It would allow ‘late-term abortion’ and sexism ... the right of a woman to choose to have [an abortion] is up to them to a point.”
Aside from the fact that therapeutic abortions will exist as long as raising children remains an economic question posed within the context of the antisocial capitalist system, Measure 1 doesn’t concern “late-term abortions.”
It reads, in part, “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”
Measure 1 would merely concretize current law into California’s Constitution, protecting abortion rights from typically creepy control freaks. It’s as apparent as Zink’s “clever” appropriation of the term “sexism.”
Sexism hasn’t anything to do with aborting a (fetus). Sexism only concerns stereotyping, discrimination, and prejudice against (living) women. For example, telling women that they have a right to abortion up to a point.
Too, “Late-term” or “partial-birth” abortion isn’t medical terminology. Instead, it’s a typically manipulative right-wing invention intended to elicit images of “babies” being torn apart at the behest of women who couldn’t be bothered with child-rearing.
The procedure is called “intact dilation and extraction,” which is only employed to preserve a woman’s life or health and constitutes 0.2% of all abortions.
Zink: “I have grown tired of the Left and Right’s extreme views on this issue.”
The Right holds the only extreme view of abortion rights. Given its anti-life positions on AFDC, SNAP, Head Start, climate change, capital punishment, militarism, stem cell research, etc., the Right only uses abortion rights to control women’s bodies and their lives generally.
Abortion rights shouldn’t be an issue.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
