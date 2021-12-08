In response to racism
Recently, Mr. O’Connor wrote to comment on Mr. & Ms. Brax’s letters.
Ever since Mr. & Ms. Brax (who I know) wrote about racism, they have received a lot of negative comments from conservatives.
O’Connor does not seem concerned about catching the Coronavirus: “I don’t wear a mask, haven’t been Jabed [sic] yet I haven’t gotten sick!” If O’Connor gets the virus, is he going to write in and say that he has it? Conservatives write about being patriotic (meaning “devoted love, support, and defense of one’s country ...”), but when it comes to doing something to reduce/eliminate Coronavirus, nothing is done.
Additionally, the Bible says, “Therefore, as God’s choice, holy and loved, put on compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.” (Colossians 3:12)
However, on 7 Sep 2021, O’Connor wrote: “By the way I don’t go about my days wondering how Vincent White feels about anything ,,, If we all spent our time worrying about hurting another’s feelings, we would never get anything done.” How is O’Connor being compassionate?
Miguel Rios wrote about the Rittenhouse trial, blaming the liberal media for making false accusations and the “... White radical Marxist protesters...” marching with Black Lives Matter signs. Additionally, he wrote about the three that were killed/wounded: “what in the heck were these three doing that night [sic] ordering late night takeout pizza.” Because they were protesting with Blacks, Rios believes they deserved to get shot. I applaud the White people who marched for justice.
O’Connor & Rios failed to comment about the outcome of the Ahmaud Arbery trial. Prior to the trial, O’Connor wrote back in June 2020: “... I have no idea what happened there, but it seems you have it all figured out without a court hearing and little or no evidence ...” The video was enough to show a racist act.
Vincent White
Lancaster
80 years later
On Tues., Dec. 7th, we will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. To more easily grasp the significance, in time, of this event, a comparison to two other major events; It was about the same time interval between Pearl Harbor & now (80 yrs) as was the span from the Battle of Gettysburg in the Civil War until Pearl Harbor (78 yrs) or the time between the signing of the Declaration of Independence & Gettysburg (87 yrs).
People alive when these events occurred viewed the previous event as being as far in the past as we view Pearl Harbor today. I pray that there is no similar event as the Revolutionary War, Civil War or World War II for our nation to endure.
But may we be ever grateful to those who carried us through them, along with all the other times our service men & women stood tall for our Union.
Glenn Miller
Palmdale
Let’s define it
Richard Baltzley, wrote:
“Our illegitimate President, Joe Biden is the worst thing that ever happened to the USA since the Civil War.”
“As patriotic citizens of the USA we must do all within legality and common since to restore our dignity, respect and greatness to our nation.”
According to the dictionary, illegitimate can mean one of the following:
A: born to a father and mother who are not married
an illegitimate child
B: not allowed according to rules or laws
They took over the government in an illegitimate [illegal] seizure of power
an illegitimate government
Based upon his letter, one can assume he believes President Biden, took over the government by seizing power. Typically, seizing power is done by having a military coup. Therefore, it seems that the actions by Donald Trump and his followers were trying to seize power with their actions on January 6, 2021.
Recently, several letter writers have used the words patriot or patriotic to describe Republicans. Patriotism is defined by Webster dictionary as “love for or devotion to one’s country”.
Studies indicate, both Republicans and Democrats expressed support for traditional measures of patriotism, including honoring service members, saluting the flag and respecting values like freedom. It seems to me that liberals around the country have let right-wing authoritarians claim patriotism as their own, with disastrous consequences.
Patriotism does not mean that our country is perfect, but means that we strive to be the best we can.
Adlai Stevenson said: “True patriotism is not manifested in short, frenzied bursts of emotion, it is the tranquil, steady dedication of a lifetime.”
Could it be time for liberals take back the words patriotic and patriotism? Remember patriotism lies in our efforts to enlarge that legacy so that it applies to all citizens.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
