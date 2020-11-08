Setting ’em off
My family and I have been waiting for six months for some respite from our torment. We’re still being bombarded by fireworks. They set ’em off for Mexican Independence Day, they set ’em off when the Lakers won and again when the Dodgers won, they set ’em off for Halloween, and that’s to say nothing of all the times they set ’em off for no reason at all.
Is this really how it’s going to be for the rest of our lives? Never-ending torture? Can nothing ever be done?
And if it’s not fireworks, it’s drag racers with loud engines flooring it back and forth, over and over again, night after night, for hours and hours in the middle of the night.
I know everyone is bored and frustrated from the miseries of 2020, but is it too much to ask to have a little peace and quiet? Apparently so.
Greg Quillan
Lancaster
Lets be proactive
This writing is prompted by the AV Press publishing the following articles. “Parris discusses Hydrogen Society,” published in AV Press, August, 24, 2020; my positive response, entitled “Hydrogen Society” published in the September 6, 2020 AV Press Letters From Readers section; my follow on article in the Letters From Readers, entitled “More on HFC,” published September 13, 2020; “California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars,” AV Press published September 24, 2020; AV Press Opinion section, “Enjoy that gas-powered car while you can,” published September 24, 2020; my positive response published in the AV Press Letters From Readers section, entitled, “Clean energy,” September 26, 2020; “Alcohol permit for Circle K is denied” published in AV Press October 15, 2020 addressing the installation of a Hydrogen Fuel dispensing pump at this facility. In addition, Mr. Phil Harvey’s Letters From Readers article “Logic and reason”, published October 18, 2020.
As an active proponent of the national Fuel Cell Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), I am pleased with the frequency and interest of the AV Press publications.
Our Mayor joining the global “Hydrogen Society,” plans to establish a hydrogen fuel generation plant near the Lancaster area, and most recently, plans to install a Hydrogen fuel dispensing pump in Lancaster, are all positive steps toward establishing a Hydrogen economy, replacing our current fossil fuel economy.
This transition in Europe and Asia is way ahead of us in the USA. We in the USA must wake up to the realities of the major damage to our earth by continuing to produce and use fossil fuels. Climate Scientist are not incorrect. There is too much physical and scientific evidence compiled to be continually ignored. Lets become proactive before the point of no return is reached.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
God’s will
So, I have no clue, as I write this on Election Day, who will win the presidency — Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden.
This I do know: Whosoever wins, will have done so at the discretion of God. As a professing Christian, I believe God’s word, the Bible, that declares that it is God who puts who he wants in power.
Now before you who do not believe in God, have a heart attack, yes, it is true, God puts into office who he wants — yes, even Hitler. Why?
I, as you, have no clue and can only guess, but whatever His will is, for that time, it was accomplished — as it will be, at this time.
Regardless of who won, are you really stupid enough to believe that the nine plus months of anarchy and destruction will stop, as if by magic? Do you really? One thing I know: None of the stupidity in the streets thus far and ongoing, has been done by Republicans — not a single brick — so whosoever won — thank God, because it is his will.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.