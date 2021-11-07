A scenario
A wire tap on School Board Member Mr. (deleted) telephone: SBM. Is this the FBI Threat Department? —FBI: yes it is.—SBM I was threatened at our school board meeting last night. —FBI What is your name, the name of the person who threatened you and the nature of the threat?—SBM My name is (deleted) and Mr (deleted) and his wife threatened me.—FBI and the nature of the threat?—SBM they both threatened to not vote for me at the next School Board election, if I continued to push CRT in our schools. —FBI we will reassign an agent to get on it right away. And thank you for calling the FBI Threat Department.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Voting for Joe
Many thousands of illegal aliens are coming across our boarders in violation of our immigration laws.
Some of them are people that the mother country is glad to be rid of.
With our loose election laws many will be voting and they will be voting for candidates like Joe who let them in.
Vance Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
