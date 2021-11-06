He rests his case
In Mike Watson’s letter, “Pettiness” (AVP, 11/01/21), he attempted to rebut and discredit a few comments in my 10/26/21 letter. I stand firmly behind the quality of my research.
I draw from multiple sources on both the Left and the Right to support the information I share, and which I cite. I do not submit letters to influence opinions; I simply believe statements that are as incompetent as Trump’s hair colorist should be challenged.
Mike’s statement that “sources” are subjective was incorrect; it is what one gleans from a source that is either subjective information based on personal opinions, or objective information based on facts.
The Wikipedia link I provided led to a non-partisan presentation of facts regarding 361 GOP-drafted bills that would restrict voting access in 47 states. Wikipedia provided 358 References to support its unbiased information. Citing to Wikipedia was hardly a “rookie” move.
Given that I do not have an opinion regarding natural immunity vs. vaccination, I had to laugh when Watson invoked the name of Dr. Martin Kulldorf. Kulldorf was recently appointed Science Director at the right-leaning Brownstone Institute, and he co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration. Mike pointed to Kulldorf’s interview in The Epoch Times, also known as MAGA-Land’s favorite newspaper and pro-Trump propaganda machine.
Your Honor, the defense rests.
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
Ours, ours, ours
L
ooks like the progressive socialist Democrats which are closet marxist are putting the finishing touches on the re-set America into a socialist hell hole for America.
Is it any wonder why the socialist closet communist overwhelmingly support the American School teachers union. What better way to transform a country then by bombarding our school children with CRT into hating America and indoctrinating them with propaganda.
These students our children are Americas future. Parents need to stand up and be heard and exercise their parental rights and responsibilities without fear of government intrusion.
There are other ways to fight this by....placing their children in home school, private or charter schools where parents have a say. The teachers union and school board members must be reminded, its.... our children thats being effected not theirs its our tax money paying their wages and its our votes that will replace them.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Some history
A
s you probably know, one of my favorite features in the AV Press is, “Today in History.” You can learn a lot by reading about these events.
I also like to see how these events could have affected current ones. So, here it goes.
On September 27, 1996, more than 350 Republican congressional candidates signed a 10 point, “Contract with America,” pledging to enact it if they were elected. It turned out to be a contract to destroy America.
On October 2, 2020, President Donald Trump, stricken by COVID-19, was injected with an experimental drug combination at the White House before being flown to a military hospital. I would have thought he would have taken a shot of hydroxychloroquine and a cup of bleach.
On October 22, 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas. And his racism continues today with Governor Greg Abbot.
On October 24, 2005, Civil rights icon Rosa Parks died at the age of 92. Better she didn’t live to see today with White supremacists in control of the Republican Party.
On October 29, 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh, the English courtier, and poet was executed in London for treason. Hey, how about Steve Bannon?
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
