Making hay
I am not an attorney, nor do I have any personal or professional relationship with an attorney. As the court appointed Administrator of two estates in probate, I recommend that readers prepare a Will at the minimum but preferably a Trust for your estate.
A frequent excuse the cost associated with legal documents, but I can assure you the expense associated with a will or trust is minor compared to the attorney’s fees of Intestate estates probate. Not only is the probate process lengthy it can be extremely frustrating and time consuming for the estate Administrator.
Christy Smith Democrat candidate for US Representative exercised the democrat mantra of “never let a crisis go to waste” when shortly after the news that Mr. Pelosi, husband of the Speaker of the House, was attacked and severely injured in his home by a deranged mentally ill person.
Smith quickly released a national statement declaring that Representative Garcia, who is running against Smith, needs to apologize to the Pelosi family for calling the Speaker “evil”. Don’t be concerned about the attack just make political hay from the attack. Christy Smith is not worthy of standing for the residents of the Antelope Valley.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Separation of church and state?
Vincent White: “[W]hy do conservatives that write to this newspaper never write about the evils of racism and other moral issues when Christianity propels them to speak out against wrongdoing?”
Since the Bible’s ambiguous nature enables Christians to condemn wrongdoings and justify them - to, for example, denounce chattel slavery and justify it, Christianity isn’t an influential gauge for such an evaluation.
It’s akin to Christianity being used to justify imperialism and colonialism. Historically, the Christian church’s dehumanizing view that dark-skinned peoples are “godless savages” in need of Western influence has countenanced their inhumane treatment and the theft of their labor and resources.
Like the typical Christian bullies who displayed the Bible verses at Lancaster City Park’s cop-worshipping monument, Christianity allows horrible people like Christopher Columbus to feel good about their behavior regardless of how horrendous.
So, this newspaper’s conservatives find no need to speak out because Christianity has conditioned them to consciously or subconsciously think that the second-class status of people of color was preordained by “God” and, therefore, natural and inevitable.
Ergo, Christianity is a part of the problem because it reinforces and perpetuates racism.
Vincent White: “I have never believed in the separation of church and state.”
So by that logic, Vincent, you wouldn’t have a problem with verses from the Quran or the Talmud displayed within Lancaster City Park, right? Or would it be more accurate to state that you never believed in the separation of the Christian church and state?
While quoting Forbes magazine, Vincent White wrote, “’… of the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence, nearly half (24) held seminary or Bible school degrees.’”
Yes, (less) than half of America’s founders held such degrees, and the Constitution and Bill of Rights make no mention of the Bible, “God,” or “Jesus.”
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
American men
When did American men become such impotent wimps? While our ancestors hunted with spears or bow and arrow, American men must have an assault weapon to go deer hunting. Men who hunt with a lesser weapon don’t have the manhood to stand up to the NRA and support a ban on assault weapons. They are content to see hundreds of school children killed.
J.D. Vance, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from Ohio, believes a woman should subject herself to an abusive husband “for the sake of the children.” Apparently Republicans believe this as well for they support him. Beating up on women, apparently, is how these men demonstrate their virility.
Or, perhaps, their manhood can only be fulfilled by subjugating women completely. For example, 195 House Republicans voted against protecting the right to access to birth control. Get them pregnant and pregnant they must remain, even if they are a ten year old rape victim. Total control of women is the Republican creed.
Those who fail to speak out against this Republican need to demonstrate their masculinity by violence against women and children are every bit as guilty as the man who took a hammer to Paul Pelosi, an 82 year old man, who, being a Democrat, still has a lot of fight left in him.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
Meat and potatoes
Our President has mis-spoken (or lied) about the price of the gasoline. He has claimed that when he came to office the price of gasoline was over $5/gallon. Not true.
The day he was inaugurated the average price of a gas was $2.39, and much less in some areas. We all know the rest. His inflation fighting legislation has done nothing to reduce the price of gasoline or anything else for that matter.
The democrats and especially the president need to realize that it’s the meat and potatoes items in our lives that really matter. Most people could care less about gender identity issues, abortion, and critical race theory.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Those who hate America
News that makes one say what. Biden said while eating ice cream in Oregon “the America economy is strong as hell” more like hell bound.
New York is in crisis due to the immigrant overcrowding homeless shelters, there goes the welcome to New York sanctuary signs.
If Democrats stay in power I could see it no sooner then the mid term elections are over gas prices will rise to a new high.
After thousands of deaths in America caused by COVID 19 one would think Biden would of demanded a complete transparent congressional investigation especially with the mid term elections close by. Looks like COVID was an experiment in people control....of things to come.
MSNBCs Nicolle Wallace suggested that what we need is “foreign U.S midterm election monitors” to avoid a GOP voting fraud.
Paul Pelosi attacked in his own home by an crazed assailant, wishing for a quick recovery. Now let justice be served.
Mayra Flores has been denied membership from the Hispanic caucus because she is a Republican. Latinos do not need the Hispanic caucus because they don’t represent or support Latinos with adopted traditional American values.
Those who put America first for love of country are called radical right wing extremist by those who
hate America.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Hang on
There are a few significant things that have occurred in the past weeks that you may not have heard about. Here we go.
We all know that Rep. Kevin McCarthy knows little about leadership, will do anything Donald Trump tells him to, and he isn’t very smart either. Hoping the GOP gets control of the House, and he becomes the Speaker, he decided to get involved in our foreign policy.
He stated that we would no longer give a “blank check” for defense and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. First, the Democrats never had a “blank check,” and more importantly, McCarthy suggested we would abandon the brave, outnumbered Ukrainians who have defended their nation.
Rep. Jim Himes, a House Democrat from Connecticut told us that while most Republicans quietly support our aid to Ukraine, they are scared to death that Trump will attack them because he is supporting Putin and Russia. So, unfortunately, the Ukrainians can expect that genocide is on the horizon.
We all know that Trump has received a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol riots. The committee is demanding Trump’s testimony under oath in mid November. The panel’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has made it clear that a live TV appearance will not turn into a “circus and food fight.” She stated that the questioning will be done with a “level of rigor, discipline and seriousness.”
Most folks watched Steve Bannon when he was sentenced to four months in the big house for defying a committee subpoena. House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, declared that Trump would not appear for the deposition because he “is not man enough to show up.” Cheney said Trump had “multiple criminal offenses” and ought to be prosecuted.
Hang on to your seat, it will be a rocky ride.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
