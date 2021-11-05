Inflation forever
When prices go up, they seldom come down. Thank you President Biden.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
He said, she said
I have read the letters to the editor for many years. It seems to me that in the last few years most of the letters have been about, I said, she said, he said.
I am of the opinion that letters should be about our problems and even suggestions on how to resolve them. We have many problems in this country that we can contribute to their resolution, i.e. water conservation, environmental and infrastructure issues, transportation and many others to name a few.
None of them require a, I said, she said, he said type letter.
Bill Bryan
Leona Valley
Values
Another month is past, yahoo! in Sunday’s paper, 10/31-21, Opinion writer, Sue Brax, made several statements that I, among many others, I hope, took exception to.
I must confess that I do not know Ms Brax or her equally left husband, Ralph. (I think that is his name) ... Just what they speak of, about themselves.
First, she just has to dig into a opinion writer’s opinion, that Mr Biden does not share one single part of his values. Guess what? Mr Biden does not share any with me, and every God fearing, real born again Christian. Why? Because real born again Christians have a relationship with Christ, not a “religious” one — we believe every word of God’s holy Bible, King James version, to be truth, and always relevant now and forevermore.
Yahoo! Socialcrats try to teach their children respect, everyone matters, etc. So does those on the right — it was not the right who burned and looted and assaulted folk all the summer of 2020, in every major Democratic led cesspool of a city — no ma’am, it was ... folk who think as you do — unless you were in a coma, or out of the country for over a year — you had to see that, and you had to hear your heroes, Waters, Sharpton, BLM saying stuff about getting into the faces of Republicans —
Thankfully the left in this Valley has much more class than most other left regions, and that stupidity did not happen here. You will recall the only screaming obscenities were screamed by ... liberals at folk who were just going about their daily routines.
Are Republicans better than Democrats? Of course not. Both sides have more than their share of idiots.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Working together
Southern California was built on a car culture. The world changes and change is hard, good or bad.
I’m grateful for the dedicated bike lanes that are going in around the AV. This is forward thinking, given the effects of global warming.
However, a mindset change needs to happen. When drivers consistently stay out of the bike lanes and both drivers and cyclists truly share the road, it could mark the beginning of more cyclists venturing out.
With more cyclists on the road, those who want or need to drive will find the lanes less crowded.
Nancy Lemos
Lancaster
A delusion
The essayist, author, and political commentator Charles Krauthammer was criticized many times but deliberately, except in few special occasions, did not respond to any of them. It is pointless and does not promote the exchange of viewpoints. I wish our local writers would subscribe to that as do I.
Dr Krauthammer was quadriplegic. Paralyzed at a young age he went on to become a physician/psychiatrist and father.
Colin Powell’s life story is one of raising himself from at best ordinary circumstances in addition to insults of racism and became a powerful and deeply admired American.
Henry Hearns of our community has written his life story in a book worth reading. It can be obtained online.
Growing up on a Mississippi plantation a descendent of slaves he faced many difficult obstacles, including racism, to become one of the most beloved and respected residents of the Antelope Valley.
In college I met a fellow student paralyzed in an auto accident as a teenager. Living in a wheelchair he went on to become a skilled physician and family man having passed away recently.
Each of these are examples of persons of individual initiative. There are many millions more that we all of are aware of. The key word is individual living within a free, if flawed, society.
Socialism is a theory that advocates that the production and distribution of goods should be owned or regulated by the community in general. European nations with extensive social programs are based on capitalism and individualism, not socialism and collectivism.
Marxism/Communism is perhaps the most virulent, malignant and destructive form of socialism. It has always failed and made societies and the people themselves worse off. It has already morally bankrupted itself and has proven to be an economic and spiritual fallacy. It is a simple-minded delusion.
John Manning
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.