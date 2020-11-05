The right leader
Palmdale deserves good leadership and transparency (or at least something near it),
My concern isn’t about which party wins, because in my 50+ years, I have seen some respected politicians from both sides of the spectrum. My concern is that the city will be so sadly deceived like the time we voted in Ledford and he sucked the funds right out of our city.
We all know that these candidates have flaws, as do any of us but pretending to be the opposite of what you portray — now that is unacceptable. I cannot sit quietly while they are “benefiting us with one hand, while clobbering us on the head with the other.” That last quote came directly from him and was used to describe Christ and Parris at their last meeting.
Xavier Flores, who is running for Mayor, has been going on about equity, racism, and justice when he just paid a $120,000 court settlement to a former employee of his who accused him of being racist and sexist, not to mention violating labor laws and abusing his power as her supervisor. You’d think a person with no wrongdoing would fight for “justice” and prove his innocence.
To make matters worse, this article titled “Bishop, Loa lead in campaign finances” states that he received his biggest contribution from Latin American League of United Citizens, $7,000 to be precise.
The problem is, the league prohibits from supporting any political candidate or from contributing to campaigns, a rule that is so irresponsibly violated by the former treasurer, which a few months ago was none other than Mr. Xavier Flores himself.
Russell Ocampo
Palmdale
RIP Tom turkey
Thanks to Mr. Sannes for the much needed giggle (gobble). I also will be holding a funeral for my pet turkey.
Patty Frozina
Lancaster
How could they?
The AV Press had an editorial quoting Washington Post reporter Heather Long: “…the pandemic is causing especially large gaps between the rich and poor.” “The Rich Get Richer, The Poor Get Poorer,” Aug 20. How was the economy before the pandemic? When Obama entered office, the deficit was $1.4 trillion. Leaving office, the deficit was $585 billion. In Trump’s first year in office, the deficit was $666 billion and $984 billion in 2018. “Trump’s Deficits Are Racing Past Obama’s”, Forbes, Feb 2020.
In 2017, the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TCJA) was signed into law. Trump promised an average pay raise of $4,000 for working families. First year after the tax cuts: approximately $500. “Opinion: The Trump Tax Cut Has Amounted To Nothing…” LA Times, Jan 2020. The deficit before Coronavirus was high because: Corporate Taxes: reduced from 35% to 21%; Estate Taxes: TCJA increased the exemption, preventing some rich from being taxed; Gift Taxes: “More people can give large gifts …due to the higher exemption.” “Who Benefited Most From The Tax Cuts & Jobs Act”, Policygenius, March 2020
The less stock out there, the more it is worth. For example, in 2015, Verizon bought back $5 billion in stock and told its employees a year later that it couldn’t afford pay increases, improve health care/job security. “Stock Buybacks Hurt Workers”, https://cwa-union.org/
Joe Biden’s tax plan would “…increase federal revenues by $4 trillion over the next decade. “An Analysis Of Former President Biden’s Tax Proposals,” “Tax Policy Center”, March 2020 This would include: Restore the full electric vehicle tax credit; create a $5,000 tax credit for family caregivers; extend the income tax credit to workers 65 and over without qualifying children. (pg. 7). As an accountant, I can’t see how individuals who make less than $400,000 can vote for Trump.
Vincent White
Lancaster
