Border policy and debt
The Democrats open border policy has and will continue to cause problems for decades.
CBS recently reported there were 280,000 fewer teachers now than before the Covid-19 Pandemic. With schools shut down, teachers got jobs elsewhere and are not returning.
The open border policy will significantly add to the teacher shortage. An average of 441 children are crossing the southern border each day (DHS, YTD 2022).
This translates into the need for about 300 to 400 new schools per year and about 4000 additional multilingual teachers each year.
Only way to pay for the new schools and cost to operate them is by tax increases. Do those favoring open borders not see this rapidly growing problem?
Do parents of school children not care that their children will likely suffer from these shortages for years, perhaps their entire lives.
Part of the new Inflation Reduction Act requires a minimum of 15 percent taxes on all businesses. With years of experience in the business world, I can assure you that essentially all businesses will pass every penny of what their new taxes are, if not more, down to their customers.
The only option is using a combination of reducing the number of their employees and/or increasing the cost of their products.
Higher costs to them will translate into higher costs to you and increasing inflation.
President Biden has repeatedly promised that his Inflation Reduction Act will not impact one single person making less than $400,000 per year.
Only about one percent of the tax returns fall into that category. Apparently, the IRS needs 87,000 additional armed IRS agents to oversee one percent of the tax returns.
Finally, college debts were not forgiven. They were just transferred.
David R. Wheeler
Lancaster
Did you benefit?
I would like to thank Mr. Gordon Jefferson for his comments regarding my letter about the crisis facing the newspaper industry.
On 26 Oct 22, Mr. Kilanowski wrote about the problems with the Biden Administration.
Biden cancelled the Keystone Pipeline resulting in increases in fuel cost.
There was an increase in illegal immigration. Biden’s policies regarding the Coronavirus led to corporate firings and military personnel leaving service. Biden keeping schools closed due to the union’s request. Biden’s forgiveness loan being unconstitutional.
On 25 Oct 22, Mr. Jefferson wrote: Most USA citizens blame President Biden’s administration for the economy’s present ills, high inflation.
However, there are many world events occurring that is prompting unwanted economic conditions that are beyond the administrations control.
Mr. Kilanowski fails to write about Trump’s shortcomings. Job Creation: “Trump has become the first president since Herbert Hoover…to depart office with fewer jobs in the country than when he entered.” Trade War With China: This cost the U.S. economy some 300,000 jobs, and U.S. firms lost $1.7 trillion in stock value. “A Look At Trump’s Economic Legacy”, abcnews.com, Jan 2021.
Taxes. Every year Trump was in office, the deficit increased from $779 billion (2018) to $964 billion (2019) to $1trillion (2020)., Revenue fell due to the corporate tax rate being cut by Trump.
Instead of investing in the worker and to upgrade its facilities, the corporations used the money to buy back stock.
The tax law benefitted Americans who make $400,000 a year while dramatically affecting the middle class.
Only in his first year of office, the deficit under President Biden “…plummeted from $2.8 trillion to roughly $1.4 trillion.” “Biden Touts Plunging Deficit…” Washington Post, Oct 2022.
As an accountant, I ask Kilanowski and other conservatives how Trump’s policies benefitted you if you made under $400,000.
Vincent White
Lancaster
That’ll fix it
Explain to me what a “mega maga trickle down” is. And what a “semi fascist” is? The old fool in the white house and his minions make these things up trying to make themselves look smart and it does the opposite.
German energy company is dismantling a wind farm to expand a coal mining operation. Energy company RWE defended the decision because of ongoing energy crisis brought on by the Russian Ukraine war.
Plus the wind farm is over 20 year’s old and not very efficient compared to today’s units though much more expensive.
They have to return 3 coal fired units online to combat energy shortage do to lack of natural gas.
California Department of Education reports test scores for K-12 in 2022. 2 out of 3 do not meet minimum math standards, 1/2 do not meet minimum standards for English. 84% of black and 79% Latino and low income students don’t meet minimum math requirements.
National Assessment of Educational Progress Test shows that of 8th graders in California 30% proficient in reading 23% proficient in math. 7% black and 11% Hispanic students proficient in 8th grade math.
Governor Nonsense plan to fix is pump more money into lunches and traditional kindergarten. That’ll fix it huh?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
