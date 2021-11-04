Points of clarification
On 27 Oct 2021, Mr. Biff wrote “When Vincent White writes that ‘as long as Biden remains in office, I will never criticize him, that makes him the same blinder wearing partisan as the far-right letter writers that never criticized Trump.”
I wrote the following after saying that I would not criticize Biden: “During the four years that former President Trump was in office, not one conservative Republican criticized Trump.” By leaving out my additional comments, Biff’s letter gives the impression that I am like the Republicans who fail to criticize Trump.
Additionally, Biff wrote: “This country needs people that will stand up and call out our leaders for their mistakes, no matter the party.” On 19 July 2021, I wrote about Liz Cheney: “Pro Trump members wanted her removed “...because of her stance on the Capitol riot, her impeachment vote, and opposition to Trump’s false stolen election narrative.” She was removed from party leadership.”
On 24 Jan 2021, Mr. Deaver wrote in his column (“Kern County Report”): If something is bad, it should be bad regardless of who does it, from slandering a war hero to treating women badly, and especially to lying, which this guy does so much that no one in their right mind and with any sense of morality should ever believe him?
Finally, Biff writes: “This shouldn’t be a team sport, because there’s only one team, America.” How can US function as a team when conservative Republicans do not want to work together ever since Obama was president?
So far, no white conservative wrote in to criticize Trump for disparaging remarks about the late John McCain and Colin Powell. Anything that Mr. O’Connor and Mr. Gardner construes as “beating up Trump” is to be ignored.
There is no other word to use other than “arrogance.”
Vincent White
Lancaster
Equal treatment
I
read the article in the AV Press, “All missing person cases should be treated equally.” That is true. But in the cases of Petito and Cho, there were different circumstances which it made it more newsworthy.
In Gabby Petito’s case, her disappearance got more notice because her parents made a big deal about it and they were on the Dr. Phil show. The parents were very worried because the boyfriend returned home without their daughter but with their daughter’s car. The circumstances in these two cases were very different. There was a lot of suspense in the Petitio case which made people want to know more about it.
No newspaper or TV newscast will make a big deal about the disappearance of anyone unless there is more to the story than a “missing person” report. If the situations were reversed, Cho would have made the news. It is all about what will attract readers or viewers.
All disappearances are sad, especially to loved ones. It would be good if every one of them made the national news.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
The mess
T
he mess we were left with
Press Secretary Psaki is fond of saying “the mess we were left with” stop this nonsense.
Candidate Biden raised and spent a billion dollars to win the job of President and is responsible for dealing with the hand given him.
The COVID Vaccination mandate is a horrible idea that just gets worse. Fireman, Police Officers, and health care workers are all highly trained individuals that cannot replaced easily.
In the military the President is willing to discharge Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force personnel. These professionals such as Navy SEALS train for two years at a cost of two million dollars.
The cost of replacing Pilots, Rangers, Special Forces is in the millions and training is measured in years not months. President Biden is willing to fire people in critical skills, for what? to prove he is in charge.
In California, and other liberal states, restaurants and stores are responsible for verifying vaccination status to dine or shop indoors.
If the Governors want to verify vaccination status, they should station “vaccine trolls” at the entrance of every restaurant and store to verify vaccination status – it is not the stores business to verify vaccine status.
Seems like we are slipping towards an authoritarian state with each passing day.
Who is really President? Biden frequently walks away form a speech without taking questions or says I am not supposed to take questions.
When he does take questions, it is from a prepared list of reporters allowed to ask questions. Wake up Joe Biden the majority elected you not a staffer.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
