Just wrong
I pray people will see through the sign stealing, ambulance chasing, wrong candidate Miguel Coronado and not vote for him.
He will be another agenda driven member with his pal Victoria Ruffin and we all know what a disaster she has been.
Of course with many left wing agenda driven teachers spewing hate to impressionable kids sadly many of them come out with a victim mentality like Mr. Coronado.
He is wrong for our kids and wrong for our school district.
Edward Brentlinger
Lancaster
Follow the leader
As I read the Sunday morning letters, I am disappointed but not surprised by the disrespectful wording in three letters. I am sure that the writers are proud of themselves, but they make it difficult to take their opinions seriously. Name calling such as “Democrat” governors, “Democrat” presidents, “Obozo” administration, or Governor Gavin “Nusance” detract from entering into serious discussion. Our president has made schoolyard name calling into a sport, but that is really counterproductive.
Michael Komins
Lancaster
Reflecting on RBG
Now is it even possible to consider that Ruth Ginsberg would approve Amy Barret as her replacement without objection? Ruth Ginsberg believed in the pro-choice movement, she in no way supported the Pro-Life movement.
According to Waxman (2018) four days before Ginsburg was confirmed as a justice, she stated “It is essential to women’s equality with men that she be the decision-maker, that her choice is controlling. If you impose restraints that impede her choice, you are disadvantaging her because of her sex (para. 2-4).” Now with the evidence presented, Ginsberg believed that anyone who limits a female because of her gender is causing a disadvantage to the female gender as a whole. She would not have been supportive of Barrett’s nomination.
According to Howie (2020) for the Evening Stadium, “Mr. Trump’s plans to fill the spot gathered pace as he held private talks at the White House with Amy Coney Barrett, an appeals court judge who is regarded as a favorite for the key role” (para 2). Ginsberg opposed a majority of Trump’s policies. It is not accurate to state that Ginsberg would have approved of the President’s choice.
Now we must take into account that Ginsberg did not see Trump as something good for our country.
As stated by Applyby (2017) in Legal Ethics, “ Ginsberg says, “I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president. For the court, it could be — I don’t even want to contemplate that” (para 2-3) This just proves that Ruth Ginsberg really saw our country going into a downward spiral with Trump as president.
Now by providing this evidence, I can safely say that Ruth Ginsberg would have objected to Amy Coney Barret as the next Supreme Court Justice that will take her place.
Genesis Anaya
Palmdale
‘Queeg’
On 10/25, Mr. Warford, one of my fav’s, happened to mention that our choice for president this year, is between Joe Biden and the president.
In his article he cast the president, as Captain Queeg, of the U.S.S Caine. For those who aren’t familiar with the story of the Caine. His crew thought Queeg, displayed irrational behavior.
A mix of paranoia, bluster, insults, and preposterous claims. Wait. Preposterous claims? In the words of, Cardi-B: “that’s suspicious.” I remember 3.5 years of the establishment plotting and scheming, against this president.
If it wasn’t Shiffty Schiff, this. It was Brennan, that. But, the cherry on top, was a taxpayer funded, $48 million show trial.
Can you say; the steaks on the house boys? I thought you could. I mean, I get it, nobody likes the presidents persona. He’s not Madison Avenue enough. But that’s why deplorables, like myself like him.
For the record, I’d pick Bluster over elegant lies, any day. But, Trump. As Queeg? The way I see it, the establishment is Queeg. Nervously sitting in the docket. Steel balls in hand. Waiting for voters to vote for Joe. So he can absolved them of corruption. How’s that for a role reversal? Buy the way. Has anyone seen, Jose Ferrer?
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
