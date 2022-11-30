Ray Freeman: “In Guy Marsh’s 11/5/22 letter, he states that the Constitution and Bill of Rights don’t mention God. But he dismisses the Declaration of Independence... It refers to ‘God,’ our ‘creator,’ and a ‘firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence.’”
I excluded the Declaration because, unlike the Constitution, it’s not a legal document. Therefore, it has no authority concerning lawmaking and cannot be convened as an exemplar.
The racist Declaration’s only purpose was to create the context for abrogating the legal relationships between Britain and the colonies. So, it wouldn’t be legally binding even if it did promote Christianity.
It does reference “Divine Providence,” “Nature’s God,” and “Creator.” But that terminology was employed in the spirit of deism familiar among Jefferson and other founders.
The Declaration states that governments made by human beings take their powers from the consent of those governed rather than from any “god.” That’s why the Constitution doesn’t mention “God.”
In toto, this means that reasoning against the separation of church and state based on the Declaration is baseless.
So, with that myth exposed, would you, Ray Freeman, have a problem with verses from the Quran or the Talmud being permanently displayed at Marie Kerr Park?
Freeman: “I guess you may carry something in a pocket that states, ‘In God We Trust.’”
That doesn’t point to America being a Christian state.
In God We Trust was adopted as America’s official motto and added to all paper currency in 1956. The original motto, E Pluribus Unum (adopted in 1782), was changed to accommodate typically overbearing Christians and the neurotic anti-communism of the 1950s.
E Pluribus Unum, the melding of several ethnicities and religions into a plurality, was threatening to those who, for example, shove Christianity down the throats of non-Christians in public places.
Two thumbs up for Steve Brewer. He said he’s still waiting for irrefutable evidence about Russia.
He said maybe it’s on Hunter’s laptop along with daddies bank account number.
Yah the socialist democrats keep changing the story to buy time because they know President Trump did’nt work with the Russians to steal the election that he won.
He won the election fare and square. But the Democrats can’t stand that. So they keep lieing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.