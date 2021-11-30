Depends on how you look at it
Ref. Letters From Readers, ( 25 Nov. 2021 ) The Best/Fred Frankes, writes “ Joe Biden is the best thing to happen to the Republicans since Jimmy Carter.”
Mr. Frankes is right in association to political advantage. However in reguard to the prosperity of the United States Of America. Our illegitimate President, Joe Biden is the worst thing that ever happened to the USA since the Civil War.
As patriotic citizens of the USA we must do all within legality and common since to restore our dignity, respect and greatness to our nation.
Richard Baltzley
Palmdale
You’re going to lose
While suggesting that I support Joe Biden, Jim Gardner asked, “After nine months of Biden, how could [I] have anything but contempt for him?” (10.25.21). Yet, on 09.21.21, I wrote, in part, “Biden is no less representative of the oppressive capitalist system than was Trump. As such, Biden is no friend of workers and thus right up Right-Winger Alley.”
In a letter dated 10.05.21, I touched on five issues that show that Joe Biden is a political reactionary of the highest order. So, beyond his handling of the pandemic, I am indeed contemptuous of Biden.
For the (fourth) time within these pages, in 2020, Biden became the first Democratic politician I had voted for since 1984. I cast that vote (only) because I knew his administration would manage the pandemic much better than the utterly inept Trump administration.
In all fairness, though, and within the confines of the present economic system, Biden has eased the adverse economic impact caused by the Trump-exacerbated pandemic.
Indeed, Walmart’s CEO, Doug McMillon, praised Biden for helping to resolve specific supply line issues. McMillon noted, “The number of containers we’re moving through the ports has grown significantly.”
Irrespective of the Right’s ridiculous assertion that the supply chain problems which have led to the current inflation spiral are Biden’s fault, it was Trump’s ineptitude relative to the pandemic that ultimately disrupted the supply chain.
Had Trump acted responsibly during the early stage of the pandemic, the shutdown of the economy would have been brief, thereby avoiding the current inflationary trend.
Consider that, on April 24, 2020, Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale told Trump, “In February, you were on track to win more than four hundred electoral votes. But now you’re losing ground everywhere. If you don’t turn things around, you’re going to lose.”
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Biden and Spectrum
President Trump stopped flights from China to fight COVID-19 and in October 2020 Biden and called Trump xenophobic for halting flights from China. November 2021, President Biden halts flights from South Africa. Does that make Biden xenophobic or just an ordinary hypocrite?
The Biden administration has convinced state and local governments to enforce mask mandates when indoors or in crowds. This weekend President Biden was shopping in Nantucket store without a mask, right in front of him was the sign requiring the wearing of masks.
On more than one occasion President Biden has coughed into his hand and then shook hands with people nearby. Do as I say not as I do?
When will Spectrum get its internet feed fixed? This past month access to the internet has been in and out making watching TV or using an iPad or tablet frustrating or impossible. We pay a handsome sum monthly for service from Spectrum but are not getting what we pay for.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Not relevant
Thomas Russell Horner sent a letter purporting to present the facts regarding climate change, (“Climate facts”, Nov. 16). But climate change is a complicated subject, not yet fully understood, and Horner fails to shed any light on it.
When Horner says, “Fact. The ice packs have been melting ever since the ice age ended,” he postulates that there has only been one ice age. However, the past million years of the earth’s history have been characterized by a series of ice ages broken up by relatively short periods of warmer temperatures.
Factors that influence ice ages include changes in the earth’s orbit, known as Milankovitch Cycles, and fluctuating atmospheric concentrations of CO2.
The current interglacial period, the Holocene, is expected to last for tens of thousands of years.
The most recent ice age spanned a time between 120,000 and 11,500 years ago. Recent human activities resulting in massive carbon emissions are now causing global warming, and there is a real risk that, if emissions continue to rise, the world will warm more this century than it did between the middle of the last ice age 20,000 years ago and today.
When Horner says, “There were very few, if any humans on the planet at that time,” he seems confused about the timeline.
Homo sapiens first appeared approximately 120,000 years ago. So humans missed the ice ages from a million years ago but survived the last one.
“What made the ice start melting?” asks Horner. “Maybe it was the dinosaurs creating the methane gas from their massive piles of dung.”
Dinosaurs ruled earth for 230 million years until an asteroid crashed into the Gulf of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula 66 million years ago and caused the extinction of terrestrial and aquatic dinosaurs.
Dinosaur dung is not relevant in discussions about global warming.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.