Time to get tough on crime
Sorry to hear about the horrific attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy.
While I am no supporter of her, what happened to Mr. P is a terrible, scary thing. I wish and pray for his total recovery.
As for the person responsible, I pray that he serves every second of his prison sentence.
Sadly, these kind of things happen, even more often, in many of our major cities — as soft-on-crime D.A.’s fail to protect our citizens of every skin color, gender, political party and age. Will an attack like this, on a prominent Democrats’ husband change any lefties mind on defunding police and no bail? Doubtful. Might change Paul Pelosi’s ...
Note to liberals: it shouldn’t take a crime like this, to your family member, to want law and order ...
Its past time for Democrats to tell Soros to bub off, and finally get tough on crime.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Thank you
The Senior Expo held on 10/20 was so well done!
High Desert Medical Group did a fantastic job. Mary and I want to thank all the sponsors for great gifts that was given to us.
Mary and I were shocked and honored to be picked for “Senior of the Year, 2022.” The nominees were also so gifted. When all of us who were nominated for this year, we had lunch in a room of dignitaries of Lancaster and Palmdale.
It was sad to see Mayor Perris there and he never approached any of us five nominees to congratulate. I guess it wasn’t the top of his list or even on his list.
Thank you all for everything.
Shirl Hilgers and Mary Sferrazza
Lancaster
They’re probably cheering
The Republican Party said, after the Jane. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, that violence was a “legitimate method of political discourse;” therefore, the attack on Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi’s husband on the morning of Oct. 28, 2022, by a person wielding a hammer who broke into their home and was looking for Nancy, is in the Republican Party’s own words, a “legitimate method of political discourse,” and no matter what the GOP members of Congress say today, the GOP still believes that violence is perfectly OK.
I’ll bet at least 95 percent of the Republicans in the AV were probably jumping for joy and cheering when they heard the news.
That’s what the Republican Party has devolved into, a party that has adopted and cheers on violence, and because of this, the odds are that more people are going to be hurt or killed, and the Republicans here in the AV will probably be cheering the perpetrators on and encouraging more of the same, and if you think the Republican Party is now going to backtrack and say that they were wrong and denounce violence as a “legitimate method of political discourse,” I wouldn’t hold my breath if I were you, because they never will.
And don’t give me that stuff about other people or groups committing violence, because the Democratic Party never adopted violence as a “legitimate method of political discourse,” the condemned it, but the Republican Party gladly embraced it and still does to this very day!
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
