Especially jarring
While enjoying Sunday morning and your “Welcome to the Antelope Valley” magazine it was jangling seeing a discordant full page political ad just before the index. It is annoying in a magazine that is otherwise pleasant reading.
Many politicians lie but the ad is especially jarring because it features a politician who proved himself to be dishonest concerning the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol
Marie Callahan
Palmdale
Credit line lowered
My wife quickly opened the first-class letter from Dillard’s, her favorite store to shop at. A special sale? Coming event? No, it was a lowering of her credit line because of no in-store purchases during the Covid pandemic.
She called their provided telephone number, confirmed the content, then cancelled her account and will never shop there again.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
Get it right
Judy Watson’s, October 20, 2021 letter is just riddled with statements that are not true. Judy, please do better research when writing letters. Gather your facts.
Assembly Bill 5 does not prohibit owner/operators from driving their big rigs in and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Where did you find this non-sense?
AB5 extends employee classification status to some gig workers. Companies must use a three-pronged test to prove workers are independent contractors, and not employees. AB5, regulates companies that hire gig workers in large numbers, such as Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, etc.
AB5 also means millions of new workers will now have a right to join labor unions. The law requires an independent contractors test known as the “ABC” test.
Independent contractors, must satisfy all 3 parts of the test.
Judy what is “Business Carb”? I noticed you used it in your letter. Did you mean the California Air Resources Board? As a regulatory compliance specialist for a large aerospace company, I am very familiar with CARB and their regulations.
Especially this one. The regulation reduces diesel particulate matter, oxides of nitrogen and other criteria pollutions from heavy duty trucks and buses.
It is not as you put it a part of a “Green Energy plan”.
Both CARB and the EPA have identified emissions from diesel-powered engines as a toxic air contaminant and a precursor to ozone formation (aka smog). In addition, diesel exhaust is a carcinogen.
The regulation had a phase in process. CARB required, starting January 1, 2020, all pre- 2009 large trucks and buses to replaced their engines with 2010 model year engines or meet equivalent emission standards by January 1, 2023.
In fact, the AVAQMD has grant money to assist truckers replace their engines.
Judy, please get your facts straight. Thank You.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Baseball and cancel culture
Not to long ago, the sports section of the AV press, ran an article by, Ben Walker of the AP press, Titled: The World Series, short on drama, shifts to Atlanta.
As a baseball fan, I’d gotta to say I disagree. This year, the collision between Baseball, politics, and cancel culture, was enough to produce a Broadway show. Ok. so what happened? Lets check it out.
If you recall, due to Georgia’s voting law, the far left, badgered baseball into pulling the All-star game from Atlanta, to Denver. Even the President called Georgia’s law, Jim Crow on steroids. But guess who’s going to the world series? Yep, despite being pitched a woke ball, the braves are in the series.
Suddenly. Bam! Baseball went cosmic. Everything went to arbitration and the baseball gods sent the games to Atlanta. Giving the Braves the last laugh. No drama in baseball? Fat chance. Braves 1 cancel culture 0 is up there with Yankees. Tickets anyone?
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Thank you, Lancaster Station
I
, recently, had occasion to call the Lancaster Sheriff Dept. as there was a person lying on my driveway all covered up.
I did not know if they were man, woman, asleep, or even dead. I am elderly and, at the time was home alone, so I did not want to rouse the person.
I waited for an hour and they never moved, so I called the Lancaster Sheriffs office with my story.
In about 15-20 minutes two Sheriffs cars arrived and they moved the man on or took him away. I am very thankful for them and their quick attention. I think as a community we are very fortunate to have the Sheriffs Dept. And I thank you.
Gloria Spicher
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.